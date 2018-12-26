Latest News Editor's Choice


Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
A FILABUSI man struck his neighbour with a brick on the head resulting in his death following a misunderstanding during a drinking spree.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 1AM in Lunyame Village. He said Zibusiso Dube (18) was drinking beer with Kenneth Ngwenya (32) and Oliver Ngwenya (19) when a misunderstanding arose.

Kenneth then struck Dube with a brick on the head.

"I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where an 18-year-old Filabusi man, Zibusiso Dube was killed during a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. Dube was drinking beer with Kenneth Ngwenya and Oliver Ngwenya at a business centre where they were also watching a band perform," he said.

"A misunderstanding arose between the three men and they started fighting. Kenneth armed himself with a brick and struck Zibusiso on the head and he lost consciousness. Zibusiso sustained severe head injuries as a result of the attack. He was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The cause of the misunderstanding is yet to be ascertained."

Chief Insp Ndebele said no arrests have been made so far. He appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth to approach any police station near them.

The police spokesperson also appealed to members of the public to resolve disputes amicably.

"As police we continue to urge people to desist from resorting to violence in order to solve disputes. People should engage a third party when faced with disputes in order to avoid such incidents. It's alarming to see youngsters losing their lives under such circumstances.

"Members of the public are also urged to maintain discipline during the festive season. If they are celebrating or engaged in other festive activities people should observe the law," he said.

Source - chronicle

