Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
PARLIAMENT will resume business on January 29 next year after breaking for the festive season. Both the National Assembly and Senate adjourned last week on Thursday after the former had passed the 2019 National Budget.

The leader of Government business in Parliament who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi announced that Parliament will resume on January 29.

"On the motion of the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs honourable Ziyambi, the House adjourned at Two Minutes past One o'clock a.m. until Tuesday, 29th January, 2019," said the Minister following the passing of the 2019 National budget in the National Assembly.

"I want to thank the honourable members for staying up until 1AM so that we consider matters of our Budget. I really appreciate the effort that has been put in debating and the robust debate that we had today. It is much appreciated."

When Parliament resumes, the Senate is expected to debate and pass the national budget. A number of proposed laws will also be tabled in Parliament next year. Officially opening the Ninth Parliament, President Mnangagwa laid out the legislative agenda, with 27 Bills proposed to give urgency to the achievement of Government's economic turnaround drive.

Some of the Bills that deal directly with economic issues that the President presented include the Companies and Other Entities Bill, which will overhaul the Companies Act; the Regional Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill, which seeks to reduce the time and procedures for processing construction permits and the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Bill, which seeks to consolidate various pieces of legislation on investment, which are presently spread under various Acts.

ZIDA will also provide for the establishment of a one-stop investment centre, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency. As part of Government's promise to fully implement devolution, the Rural District Councils Bill intended to give Rural Councils greater autonomy, as enshrined in the Constitution will be brought before the House while the Traditional Leaders Act will be amended to bring it into line with the Constitution and more particularly, to provide for the establishment of Provincial Assemblies.

President Mnangagwa said the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill that was passed in the last session of the Eighth Parliament will be re-tabled to address some inadequacies and provide for online registration of mining rights and title.

The Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act and the Immigration Act will also be amended. The other Bills that will be tabled include the Gold Trade Bill and the Precious Stones Trade Bill, which seek to curb leakage of precious minerals and the Consumer Protection Bill which aims to protect consumers from unfair trade practices and abuse by suppliers of sub-standard goods.

"To mitigate the security risks and cyber-crime related threats, a Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill shall be tabled before this Parliament," President Mnangagwa said.

The President said the Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill and the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Bill, which aim to facilitate participatory development by fostering greater collaboration between all social partners, will also be brought for consideration by the august House.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

28 mins ago | 135 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Charambas charm villagers

31 mins ago | 60 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

31 mins ago | 36 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

32 mins ago | 61 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

33 mins ago | 45 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

35 mins ago | 40 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

39 mins ago | 77 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

41 mins ago | 47 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

43 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

44 mins ago | 60 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

45 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

45 mins ago | 49 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

46 mins ago | 64 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

50 mins ago | 31 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5601 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2927 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

12 hrs ago | 616 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

13 hrs ago | 1984 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 909 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days