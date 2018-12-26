Latest News Editor's Choice


Trio 'rapes' neighbour

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago
THREE men from Manningdale suburb in Bulawayo allegedly raped their 27-year-old neighbour who had gone with them for a beer drink at a local shebeen where they also smoked dagga.

Two of the suspects, one aged 19 and the other one aged 20 have since been arrested.

Their accomplice, whose age was not given, is still at large. Those arrested were not asked to plead to rape charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure who remanded the matter to January 10. She advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the men raped their neighbour on Monday at around 6.30PM when they were walking home drunk from the shebeen.
 
"On December 24 this year at around 3.10PM the complainant left her home in company of the three accused persons and proceeded to a local shebeen in Manningdale where they drank beer and smoked dagga.

"The complainant left the shebeen with two accused persons aged 19 and 20 and the one at large at around 6.30PM and proceeded home," said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that after sometime when it was dark, the complainant woke up in a bushy area and noticed a group of people surrounding her, but could not recall what had transpired.

She asked her friend who was among the group of people what had happened to her. The friend told her that she had been raped by people she had spent the day with, the court heard.

"The complainant realised that her under garment was on her waist, her tight besides her and noticed used condoms at the place where she was sleeping."

Source - chronicle

