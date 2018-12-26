Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
PEPSI Zimbabwe, the local unit of Varun Beverages, says it has more than doubled production at its manufacturing and bottling plant in response to the shortages of soft drinks being experienced in the country.

Varun Beverages is the largest bottler of PepsiCo products — Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and Seven-Up outside the United States.

Zimbabwe's market is dominated by Delta Corporation, which recently announced it had shutdown some of its plants due to foreign currency shortages.

Pepsi Zimbabwe corporate affairs general manager, Fungai Murahwa told the NewsDay that the company had increased its production capacity but refused to give details.
When Pepsi launched its plant in June this year, state media reported that it had an installed capacity of 600 000 bottles per day.

"We have recently invested additional $20 million and increased production capacity by 150%. We are operating at full capacity, with three shifts daily. We have done so in order to meet with the growing demand and also to have a better product on the market," he said

"Varun Beverages has a very long term vision in Zimbabwe, and we are not too much concerned about the profits at this stage of our investment in our make, sell and deliver processes. The forex situation in the country is tough, but due to the fact that we belong to a large group with a global presence, as well as our ability to leverage on our position within PepsiCo, where we are the second largest bottler worldwide, we are getting extended credit lines from our off-shore suppliers."

Murahwa said the group was exploring investment opportunities in juice-based beverages.

"To date, our total investment is approximately $50 million. We are investing in a Husky line to ensure production of preforms from resins as part of our cost management plan through backward integration. This will also see our requirement of foreign currency for packaging material going down significantly," he said.

"In addition to this, we are working with farmers to invest in food processing units. We are looking for any other FMCG businesses for us to invest in and manage".

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

28 mins ago | 134 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Charambas charm villagers

30 mins ago | 60 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

31 mins ago | 36 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

32 mins ago | 61 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

33 mins ago | 44 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

35 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

39 mins ago | 77 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

41 mins ago | 47 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

43 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

44 mins ago | 60 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

45 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

45 mins ago | 49 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

46 mins ago | 64 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

50 mins ago | 31 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5601 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2927 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

12 hrs ago | 616 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

13 hrs ago | 1984 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 909 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days