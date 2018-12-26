Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
STRUGGLING South African firm, Edcon, is set to increase its shareholding in listed clothing retailer Edgars Stores Limited (EDL) to 41,07% after the conclusion of a transaction which will see the local unit acquire the Edgars and Jet brands.

EDL operates the Jet and Edgars brands and has rights to a number of other Edcon trademarks and brands that are currently dormant in Zimbabwe under a franchise agreement with Edcon.

Edcon, currently holds a 38,07% stake in EDL through its 100% owned Bellfield Limited.

"An opportunity to further lower the company's operating costs arose when the management team entered into discussions with Edcon regarding the acquisition of the Edgars and Jet brands locally," EDL chairperson Thembinkosi Sibanda said in a circular to shareholders.

"The company currently operates these brands under a franchise agreement, paying an annual franchise fee calculated in the first year using a formula based on a percentage of revenue and from the second year based on an independent assessment and review of Edgars' business by a firm of auditors (again agreed to be a percentage of revenue)".

Sibanda said the company had outstanding franchise fees payable to Edcon amounting to approximately $2,1 million, with EDL and Edcon engaged in discussions on how to settle the debt.

"The opportunity to acquire the Jet and Edgars brands (and a number of other Edcon trademarks and brands that include, but are not limited to the Jet, Edgars, Signature, Donatella, Massumi, Stone Harbour, D66, Kelso and ENZO brands), though opportunistic, is in line with the company's strategic goals of improving its financial performance and represents an opportunity for permanent reduction of operating costs, going forward," Sibanda said.

"The proposed transaction also provides a unique opportunity to secure local ownership of these strong retail brands that have, and will continue to generate value for all shareholders."

Edgars and Edcon have agreed to settle the purchase consideration of the franchise brands through the issuing of 15 000 000 Edgars ordinary shares.

"And the final terms were agreed upon after a process of negotiation between representatives of the Edgars and Edcon management teams. The acquisition shares will be issued from the unissued shares currently under the control of directors," Sibanda added.

The transaction comes at a time when, South African media has been awash with reports that Edcon is facing collapse. The company has, however denied those reports, insisting it was working on a turnaround strategy.

Edcon is said to be in talks with the South African State-owned investment arm, Public Investment Corporation, for a possible bailout estimated at R1,2 billion.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

26 mins ago | 124 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

27 mins ago | 39 Views

Charambas charm villagers

28 mins ago | 53 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

28 mins ago | 34 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

30 mins ago | 59 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

31 mins ago | 44 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

33 mins ago | 37 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

34 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

37 mins ago | 75 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

40 mins ago | 19 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

41 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

42 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

43 mins ago | 49 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

44 mins ago | 62 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

47 mins ago | 31 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5597 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4196 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3596 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

12 hrs ago | 1982 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 908 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days