Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charambas charm villagers

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
THE 'First Family' of gospel music, Charles and Olivia Charamba, on Tuesday proved they were still in the game after putting up a scintillating performance during a Christmas party held in the remote Machakaire village in Wedza.

The Fishers of Men, who took over from greats like Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah, did exceptionally well, churning out fast-paced yesteryear hits like Machira Chete, Kumakomo and Kuna Mwari Kudenga.

The Charambas got onto the stage at around dusk and performed most of their hit songs, much to the delight of the fans.

The couple, who launched a church recently, also took the opportunity to preach the gospel and pray for the sick.

Meanwhile, a number of top artistes converged in rural Wedza on Christmas day, where they took turns to thrill music lovers, who had came in their numbers for the free event.

Mutare-based gospel musician Blessing Shumba was the first on stage before leaving the microphone to sungura ace Nicholas Zakaria.

However, it was Macheso's bass-guitar playing antics that left the rural folk in awe, as they marvelled at his dexterity on the guitar after he used his chin, foot and towel to play the instrument.

Notable musicians who performed at the event include dancehall sensations Tocky Vibes and Jah Signal, while Sulumani Chimbetu spiced up the gig with his dendera music.
Event organiser Tinoda Machakaire, who is also Wedza South legislator, said the free gig was meant for the people in his constituency who converge at his homestead to celebrate Christmas every year.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

22 mins ago | 108 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

23 mins ago | 35 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

25 mins ago | 30 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

26 mins ago | 52 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

28 mins ago | 48 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

31 mins ago | 16 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

33 mins ago | 74 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

35 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

37 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

38 mins ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

38 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

39 mins ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

40 mins ago | 56 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

43 mins ago | 30 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5596 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2921 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

12 hrs ago | 1982 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1780 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days