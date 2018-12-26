Latest News Editor's Choice


DeMbare in Xmas shopping

by Staff reporter
HARARE giants Dynamos have launched a bid for Yadah FC goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, while an unnamed Congolese centre back is already in the country for a brief assessment as they bid to strengthen the squad ahead of the start of the 2019 campaign.

The expected departure of second choice goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga, who left for trials in South Africa last week, has galvanised Dynamos into action, with coach Lloyd Chigowe yesterday revealing they had opened negotiations to bring him on board.

Chigowe said Chimusoro had done well at Yadah FC and believes he can add value by giving first choice goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani competition.

"Mateyaunga phoned me last week, saying he was going for trials in South Africa, so we had to do some planning. This is why we decided to bring Chimusoro on board. He is a very good goalkeeper, who will give Chinani the competition that he needs. He is from a very small club, but he has done well for them, if you look at their performance in the just-ended season," Chigowe said.

Yadah FC managed to survive relegation for the second successive season, finishing in 13th position, with 41 points from 34 matches.

The Dynamos coach also said they had brought in a Congolese centre back, with a view to signing him.

The Harare giants are also understood to be in search of more players from West Africa as they seek to assemble a strong squad ahead of the start of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Dynamos had a good season in 2017, after they signed Cameroonian international Christian Ntouba Epoupa, who helped them to a second-place finish after he top-scored for them with 12 goals, four behind PSL top goalscorer Dominic Chungwa.

However, their relationship with the Cameroonian broke down over contractual issues, culminating in the player terminating his contract.

The Harare giants struggled for goals in the last campaign, managing a paltry 28 in 34 matches. They out-scored only three teams; Chapungu and relegated Mutare City and Shabanie Mine.

Their lacklustre performance saw them fight relegation, only to be rescued by Chigowe after he took over from Lloyd Mutasa.

Chigowe was roped in as caretaker coach at the tail-end of the season, with the mandate to save the team after the club had parted ways with Mutasa.

Source - newsday

