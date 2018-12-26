Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government decisively tackle the country's economic challenges or risk workers going on an indefinite strike saying thousands of employees were on the verge of losing their jobs as companies shut down while earnings have been severely eroded.

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa, in an exclusive interview told NewsDay that the 2019 outlook was that of a tough period and there were indications that many companies may fail to reopen in the new year.

"The country is coming to a total shutdown. We are not pessimistic, but we saw this in 2008 and all the signs are heading towards a second 2008. Unfortunately, in this period, we don't think that we have leadership. The State is not well coordinated, so we are facing a very serious crisis," Mutasa said.

ZCTU said only a united labour force and citizens had the power to stop the economic rot, by confronting the Mnangagwa regime for answers.

"We think citizens are going to rise to the occasion. For the workers, the ZCTU has given its leadership a mandate that we must co-ordinate all workers and unions, even those that are not within our federations. We want to unite all unions; unite the poor, the farmers, the students — all the progressive forces and wage
a struggle to force the government to the negotiating table," Mutasa said.

The workers, who have faced brutal attacks from the police every time they have tried to go on the streets, said they were unmoved and would down tools.

"This January, workers should just down tools. We should just stop working until there are economic reforms. You have seen what has happened with the doctors; we are going to see teachers doing the same, civil servants — we will be calling on all workers to stop working and demand economic reforms. So it's going to be a very sensitive January," Mutasa said.

Salaries for workers remain bench-marked at United States dollar values but they get paid in bond notes and electronic transfers, which have lost 67% of their value in the last quarter despite government insistence that its surrogate currency at par with the greenback.

Prices in bond notes have, however, been adjusted to reflect the discrepancies between government policy and reality on the ground.

Already, ZCTU has started telling its members in the mining, cotton and tobacco industry not to accept payment in real time gross settlement and instead only accept US$.
Economist Joseph Kanyenze said 2019 could be a lost year if Zimbabwe's main political parties fail to talk to each other, and have a social contract to deal with the current crisis.

"Even if people are not mobilised you could see social unrest. Workers can down tools, yes, because of the loss of value in their salaries, but that will not be a solution, dialogue for a social contract will bring us out of this crisis," he said.

Kanyenze said re-engagement with the international community, which Mnangagwa has prioritised to end the country's decades of isolation under former President Robert Mugabe, would not immediately happen or bring results without fundamentals being addressed.

"We have been doing the wrong things for a long time so we are not going to come from gloom to glory overnight. Remember, re-engagement will only happen after we settle our obligations and reforms. And we are also facing a drought that will make things worse," he said.

Kanyenze said Zanu PF and MDC needed to talk with each other and also heal fissures in their respective parties.

"Unfortunately, the current government is a continuation of the past; we are not seeing anything meaningful in terms of reforms," he said.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told NewsDay yesterday that the Zimbabwe crisis could only be solved through political dialogue.

"Next year, the social fabric looks to be taking a big beating. Economic stability can only be built on political stability and legitimacy, and of course political stability. It rests on economic viability. At the moment, the problem is that there is no confidence in the economy, in the market, in the country," Chamisa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Charambas charm villagers

25 mins ago | 49 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

26 mins ago | 30 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

27 mins ago | 55 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

28 mins ago | 41 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

29 mins ago | 48 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

32 mins ago | 21 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

34 mins ago | 74 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

36 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

36 mins ago | 42 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

38 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

39 mins ago | 54 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

40 mins ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

41 mins ago | 57 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

42 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

44 mins ago | 30 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3392 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5596 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

12 hrs ago | 1982 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1780 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days