FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates stars in Champions League

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CHAMPIONS FC Platinum will face fellow Zimbabwean players, Marshal Munetsi and Kuda Mahachi, after they were drawn in the same group with Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

The Zimbabwe champions are in Group B along with Pirates, Horoya AC of Guinea and defending champions Esperance of Tunisia.

The matches are scheduled to begin on the weekend of January 11-12 with top two teams after the last group game on the weekend of March 8-9 advancing to the quarter-finals.

Mapeza said while it a massive achievement for his club to qualify for the mini league, they will take each game as it comes.

Group A has Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Lobi Stars of Nigeria, Morocco's Wydad Casablanca and Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe are in Group C with Al Ismaily of Egypt, Algeria's CS Constantine and Club Africain of Tunisia.

To complete the draw is Group D which has JS Souara of Algeria, Tanzania's Simba SC , DR Congo's AS Vita and this year losing finalists and eight-times record winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Groups
Group A: Lobi Stars, Wydad Casablanca, ASEC Mimosas, Mamelodi Sundowns
Group B: FC Platinum, Horoya, Esperance, Orlando Pirates
Group C: TP Mazembe, Club Africain, Constantnois, Ismailly
Group D: Al Ahly, Simba FC, FS Saoura, AS Vita

Source - hmetro

