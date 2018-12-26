Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe nurses resolve to work 2 days per week

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The crisis at the country's public hospitals is worsening as nurses have further cut the days they will be reporting for duty at State hospitals from three to two days a week citing the biting economic conditions.

This comes after the nurses had earlier resorted to reporting for duty for three days a week due to fuel shortages, as well as their outstanding working conditions demands.

In the meantime, the doctors and clinical radiologists have continued with their industrial action saying they will only return to work after government has addressed challenges being faced by the medical practitioners.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association secretary-general Enock Dongo told the Daily News yesterday that they have been talking to the relevant authorities and have agreed to cut their working days due to the prevailing national problems.

"We have agreed, as a temporary measure, that nurses should come to work for two days per week, as we are still negotiating with the government to address our concerns.

"We are following procedures and we have had two meetings now and we are only left with one which will determine the way forward," Dongo said.

He said the problems faced by the nurses are national, cutting across many professions.

"We are saying the money is no longer enough with the peak of the cost of living and bus fare.

"The five days off will work as a temporary solution as our nurses are struggling to come to work due to bus fare hikes. It's no longer a ministerial problem but a national challenge.

"We are also engaging with other civil servants like the teachers because in January schools are going to open and we have a crisis," Dongo added.

Nurses are demanding salaries in United States dollars, although the government has told them it has no capacity to pay them in greenbacks.

"We had asked the government to pay us in US dollars which is a viable solution and they said they did not have US dollars," he said.

Meanwhile, doctors' strike has continued to cripple operations at most public hospitals.

As a result, hospitals are shutting their doors to outpatients and are attending to emergency cases only.

The striking doctors are protesting the severe shortages of pharmaceutical drugs at public hospitals - as well as the selling of available drugs in foreign currency by retail pharmacies, the poor state of the country's hospital infrastructure and their "falling" salaries which they now want the government to pay in foreign currency.

Zimbabwe's health delivery system has for a while now been battling myriad problems, as a result of the country's worsening economic climate.

In the past, major referral hospitals have had to suspend many services as a result of shortages of drugs, including painkillers

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

1 hr ago | 244 Views

End close for ghost workers

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Bosso gives Muduhwa an ultimatum

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Fleeing robber breaks leg, hospitalised

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo leads in forex dealers arrests

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Muchinguri claims on Tongo death book

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Doctors rubbish Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chamisa banks on NGOs

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa says frill-seeking MDC MPs out of tune

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa calls MPs to order

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chiwenga escalates govt, doctors' fight

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa ally sucked into $33m shady deal

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates stars in Champions League

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ex-NSSA boss arrested

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Perrance Shiri tells illegal settlers to move

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Mnangagwa insincere on corruption'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex-NSSA general manager up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Charambas charm villagers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

5 hrs ago | 570 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

5 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

5 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

6 hrs ago | 1377 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days