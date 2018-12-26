Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Muchinguri claims on Tongo death book

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo has rubbished claims by Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri that former President Robert Mugabe confiscated a book she had penned on the death of late Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (ZANLA) commander, Josiah Tongogara.

Tongogara died aged 41 on the 26th of December 1979 in a mysterious car accident in Mozambique.

Moyo took to his twitter account to ridicule the Zanu-PF national chair for claiming to have written a book when she allegedly could not even compose a clean English sentence.

He poked fun at Muchinguri asking, "How can someone who can't write a sentence claim to have written a book?"

The one time G40 kingpin said if Muchinguri was sincere about her claims, she could start by comprehensively dispelling the rumour that she assassinated the ZANLA leader.

"If Oppah wants to come clean on Tongo's death, why not address persistent claims that she finished him off after the accident," he wrote.

This comes after Muchinguri, who was in the same car with Tongogara on the fateful day, narrated the tragic details leading to the latter's death during the liberation war icon's 39th memorial service on Wednesday.

A tearful Muchinguri-Kashiri went on to add that the book she had penned describing the circumstances surrounding Tongogara's mysterious death was seized by Mugabe before she could publish it.

"I wrote a book on Tongogara's death, I did not know that I was not allowed.

"When I wrote the book, I was summoned by former President Mugabe [then Prime Minister], who was in the company of the country's military commanders Generals Solomon Mujuru, Vitalis Zvinavashe and Josiah Tungamirai, all in their official uniforms. I was asked to hand over the book," Muchinguri said.


Source - newzimbabwe

