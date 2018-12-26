Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers want pay adjusted

by staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA) has implored the Government to address the issue of payment of civil servants' salaries in foreign currency to motivate teachers and improve their welfare.

Zimta secretary-general Mr Tapson Nganunu Sibanda yesterday said the association was concerned about the Government's silence on the issue and urged the Government to address the issue before schools open.

"We are concerned because there is no progress in terms of the request we made to the Government. We thought the Government was going to call us for a meeting and address this issue. We are behind time and the silence might affect opening of schools.

"Our members are agitated and they want the Government to pay their salaries in foreign currency. The cost of living has increased and civil servants' salaries have lost value three fold in 2018. We therefore want salaries to be paid in foreign currency considering that most service providers now prefer payment for services in foreign currency," said Mr Sibanda.

He said apart from payment in foreign currency, teachers also wanted the unconditional reinstatement of vacation leave.

"Vacation leave for teachers was suspended in 2015 and Zimta contested the matter in court and won it in 2018.

"The Government should therefore give a clear policy direction on vacation leave since the court ruled in favour of the civil servants," said Mr Sibanda.

Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Last month she acknowledged the difficult situation faced by civil servants in the prevailing economic climate.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

1 hr ago | 238 Views

End close for ghost workers

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bosso gives Muduhwa an ultimatum

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Fleeing robber breaks leg, hospitalised

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo leads in forex dealers arrests

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Muchinguri claims on Tongo death book

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Doctors rubbish Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chamisa banks on NGOs

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa says frill-seeking MDC MPs out of tune

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa calls MPs to order

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga escalates govt, doctors' fight

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe nurses resolve to work 2 days per week

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa ally sucked into $33m shady deal

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates stars in Champions League

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ex-NSSA boss arrested

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Perrance Shiri tells illegal settlers to move

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Mnangagwa insincere on corruption'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex-NSSA general manager up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Charambas charm villagers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

5 hrs ago | 570 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

5 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

5 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

6 hrs ago | 1376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days