South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The South African government has rejected reports that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is engaged in any formal talks involving South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi on Friday.Said Mutodi, "I have spoken to the South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Cde Mphakama Mbete and he has said he is not aware of any official meeting between President Cyril Ramaposa and opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. The South African government is fully behind President Mnangagwa and will not waste time entertaining MDC."The statement comes after the opposition leader earlier this week posted pictures of himself in a meeting with President Ramaphosa and said, "A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother and fountain of wisdom, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the well-being of the people of Zimbabwe."The twitter posts generated speculation among Zimbabweans that there is a behind the scenes mediation between ZANU PF and MDC to solve the National question and resolve the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa.