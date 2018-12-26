Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The late ZANLA General may have raped Defense minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, journalist Reason Wafawarova has sensationally alleged.Writing on Social networking site Facebook Wafawarova said, "It turns out that the mischief in the book allegedly confiscated by RGM was about wartime sexual crimes, not about the death of Gen Tongo."Oppah had told people who had gathered for the 39th commemorations of General Tongo that she tried to tell her story through a book but it was taken away from her by the former President Robert Mugabe in the presence of the then security chiefs; General Solomon Mujuru and Air Chief Marshal Josiah Tungamirai.According to Muchinguri-Kashiri, the fateful journey started with an argument between General Tongogara and Robert Mugabe who was insisting that the former's staff must fly back to Zimbabwe but General Tongo successfully demanded to travel with his entourage by road.Along the way, they had three separate tire punctures, said Muchinguri Kashiri, who broke down as she narrated the events.Continued Wafawarova, " If she was a victim of workplace forced sex then we have to listen to her I wouldn't know why she would want to fix a dead man though. Apparently, she was accusing the late hero of having done something to her without her consent - this whole I want her to pack my documents thing."She was not in the car by choice or consent. She says she was so tired and was angry that her air ticket had been cancelled."There has been a long-standing argument that Muchinguri was involved in the death of Tongogara.