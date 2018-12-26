Government gets serious on road system upgrade

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The new dispensation has recorded a success story in the dualisation of the Bulawayo-Mutare highway as well as the rehabilitation of many other roads which were littered with potholes at national level.A snap survey by ZBC on Bulawayo-Mutare highway and many other roads to assess progress made in the rehabilitation of roads.The decision taken by the new dispensation to give a chance for local experts has paid dividends as evidenced by progress made so far in dualising Bulawayo-Mutare highway and repairing many other roads in cities and towns and rural areas which were in a state of dilapidation.The local engineers and workers have so far covered a lot of ground on dualising a stretch from Harare to Melfort-Bromley area along Mutare road.Dualisation is also progressing well towards Bulawayo where local experts have completed construction of the highway up to Norton tollgate and work is continuing beyond, reveals Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Biggie Matiza who toured the Melfort area accompanied by Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira."We have covered a lot of ground, dualisation is in progress on this highway, we rehabilitated many roads in Harare and other towns, rural areas, so its game on, we are targeting to upgrade our roads to regional standards by 2030," he said.Minister Chadzamira said; "This is commendable, it makes driving safe and it curbs road carnages, we applaud the good work by the Transport Ministry".The success story in roads rehabilitation has been welcomed by motorists as a milestone achieved by the new dispensation as it helps in bringing sanity on the roads."This is good for us drivers and passengers at large, we have witnessed great work being done on the roads and we commend government for such a good gesture. What is needed is to expedite the process and cover all areas," said one kombi driver.In Harare, several major roads such as Harare Drive, Enterprise Road, the busy masimbi in Glen Norah, Addenenn Road in Mbare, the one in Warren Park and many others in the low and high density suburbs have been rehabilitated as government steps up efforts to bring relief to motorists who were exposed to pothole littered roads and as a way of curbing road carnages.