Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

by Staff Reporter
21 mins ago | Views
The new dispensation has recorded a success story in the dualisation of the Bulawayo-Mutare highway as well as the rehabilitation of many other roads which were littered with potholes at national level.

A snap survey by ZBC on Bulawayo-Mutare highway and many other roads to assess progress made in the rehabilitation of roads.

The decision taken by the new dispensation to give a chance for local experts has paid dividends as evidenced by progress made so far in dualising Bulawayo-Mutare highway and repairing many other roads in cities and towns and rural areas which were in a state of dilapidation.

The local engineers and workers have so far covered a lot of ground on dualising a stretch from Harare to Melfort-Bromley area along Mutare road.

Dualisation is also progressing well towards Bulawayo where local experts have completed construction of the highway up to Norton tollgate and work is continuing beyond, reveals Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Biggie Matiza who toured the Melfort area accompanied by Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira.

"We have covered a lot of ground, dualisation is in progress on this highway, we rehabilitated many roads in Harare and other towns, rural areas, so its game on, we are targeting to upgrade our roads to regional standards by 2030," he said.

Minister Chadzamira said; "This is commendable, it makes driving safe and it curbs road carnages, we applaud the good work by the Transport Ministry".

The success story in roads rehabilitation has been welcomed by motorists as a milestone achieved by the new dispensation as it helps in bringing sanity on the roads.

"This is good for us drivers and passengers at large, we have witnessed great work being done on the roads and we commend government for such a good gesture. What is needed is to expedite the process and cover all areas," said one kombi driver.

In Harare, several major roads such as Harare Drive, Enterprise Road, the busy masimbi in Glen Norah, Addenenn Road in Mbare, the one in Warren Park and many others in the low and high density suburbs have been rehabilitated as government steps up efforts to bring relief to motorists who were exposed to pothole littered roads and as a way of curbing road carnages.

Source - ZBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fiscals hindering sports growth

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

18 mins ago | 36 Views

Light imminent for Zim

28 mins ago | 97 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

6 hrs ago | 6378 Views

New Year resolution

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 1646 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

8 hrs ago | 2557 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 11696 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

16 hrs ago | 12992 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

16 hrs ago | 7549 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

18 hrs ago | 5476 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

18 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

18 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

18 hrs ago | 3881 Views

End close for ghost workers

18 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Bosso gives Muduhwa an ultimatum

18 hrs ago | 705 Views

Fleeing robber breaks leg, hospitalised

18 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Bulawayo leads in forex dealers arrests

18 hrs ago | 858 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Muchinguri claims on Tongo death book

18 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Doctors rubbish Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Chamisa banks on NGOs

18 hrs ago | 848 Views

Chamisa says frill-seeking MDC MPs out of tune

18 hrs ago | 931 Views

Mnangagwa calls MPs to order

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Chiwenga escalates govt, doctors' fight

19 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwe nurses resolve to work 2 days per week

19 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mnangagwa ally sucked into $33m shady deal

19 hrs ago | 412 Views

FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates stars in Champions League

19 hrs ago | 551 Views

Ex-NSSA boss arrested

19 hrs ago | 460 Views

Perrance Shiri tells illegal settlers to move

19 hrs ago | 653 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans

19 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Mnangagwa insincere on corruption'

19 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over 2% tax

19 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ex-NSSA general manager up for fraud

19 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 866 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

Charambas charm villagers

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

20 hrs ago | 170 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

20 hrs ago | 357 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

20 hrs ago | 183 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

20 hrs ago | 214 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

20 hrs ago | 253 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 364 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

20 hrs ago | 95 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

20 hrs ago | 59 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

20 hrs ago | 38 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

20 hrs ago | 285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days