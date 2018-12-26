Police lament prevalence of murder cases

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is concerned with the spate of murder cases that are occurring around the country especially in Harare, Tsholotsho, Nyanga and Filabusi.In a statement, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said on 10 November 2018 at around 2230 hours, a 54 year old female was attacked at Seke Flyover in Harare by unknown assailants and sustained a deep cut before she succumbed to the injuries and died on the 19th of this month.Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said, in another incident on the 25th of this month at around 1900 hours, a 19 year old teenager was stabbed to death after he was accused by his two assailants of stealing a cellphone.In a related incident, on the same day in Nyanga at around 1830 hours, a 57 year old man was stabbed to death after he had called a colleague by a nickname he did not like.The police spokesperson said on Christmas Day, an 18 year old man was killed in Filabusi at around 2300 hours after an altercation.She said the now deceased was hit with a stone once on the forehead and he fell down.Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said the ZRP urges the members of the public to respect the sanctity of life.She said the police are still investigating the murder cases and warns perpetrators of this heinous crime that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.