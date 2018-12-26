Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is expected to commission Shurugwi-based Anglo-American platinum miners, Unki Mine's $62 million platinum processing plant next month. Construction of the plant began in 2016 and was completed this year.

The project was a response to calls by Government for value addition and beneficiation as espoused in the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset). Unki Mine general manager Mr Walter Nemasasi confirmed President Mnangagwa was expected to commission the plant.

He said detailed information regarding the plant would be availed to the public once the plant was commissioned.

"We are expecting President Mnangagwa to open the plant sometime in January. Unfortunately, there will be no press briefings until then," he said.

Unki Mine smelting plant project manager Mr Clifford Mutevhe recently told The Herald that all the structural and engineering work on the plant was complete. He said the plant would start operating at full throttle by 2019.

"This is a huge project that the mine is undertaking. All the structural work has been done," he said at the time.

Mr Mutevhe said the smelting plant, which will consume over 11 megawatts, would see the company smelting about 623 000 tonnes of platinum concentrate per annum. Platinum mining companies operating in the country agreed to set up refineries at their respective mining sites and to share a single platinum processing plant.

The platinum processing plant will enable the country to realise more from its minerals and curb leakages. In May last year Government signed an agreement that will see the construction of a $300 million platinum refinery which is expected to boost platinum export earnings.

Kelltech, an Australian firm, will form a joint venture company with the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation.

The total output from platinum companies is forecast to rise to 0,49 million ounces in 2026 from 0,42 million this year.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bus robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

6 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7550 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1784 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3022 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17261 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14709 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

20 hrs ago | 8394 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

22 hrs ago | 6157 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4056 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days