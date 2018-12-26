Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

by BBC
4 hrs ago
A children'S doctor who lied to the Child Support Agency to avoid paying maintenance has been struck off in the United Kingdom.

Dr Collen Nkomo, from Greater Manchester, was ruled unfit to practise by a tribunal because of fraud and drink-driving convictions.

The Medical Practitioners' Tribunal in Manchester found that Dr Nkomo's misconduct was "fundamentally incompatible" with being a doctor. He worked as a locum GP and at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool.

The tribunal was told that Dr Nkomo was given a 20-month suspended jail term after admitting fraud in Manchester in 2017. He admitted withholding details about his finances from the Child Support Agency to avoid paying £40 800 over two years and seven months to his former partner.

The tribunal also heard that in 2015 he admitted drink-driving, driving without a licence and failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test. Dr Nkomo, who lived in Altrincham, did not notify the GMC of any of his criminal convictions.

The Zimbabwe-born doctor, who qualified in 2002, had worked in the UK since 2013. The tribunal said that Dr Nkomo's "clear expressions of remorse and apology" were genuine.


Source - BBC

