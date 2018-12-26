Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO soccer giants Highlanders lost more than half of its prize money in fines due to bad behaviour by some of their fans who either threw missiles or invaded the pitch during the club's games.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe revealed yesterday that some unruly fans cost the team significant amounts, leading to the Bulawayo giants getting a third of their Chibuku Super Cup prize money as well as about half of the Castle Lager Premiership pickings for finishing fifth.

"As I thank the supporters for rallying behind the team this season, creating a great atmosphere for players home and away, I would like to express our disappointment at some of the fans who contributed to us losing significant amounts because of fines for incidents that can be avoided.

"We were supposed to get $15 000 for being losing quarter-finalists in the Chibuku Super Cup but after fines we got just $5 000. For finishing fifth in the PSL our prize money was $40 000 but only banked $22 000, with the bulk being chewed by fines caused by some unrepentant fans. So look, instead of us getting a total of $55 000, we got $27 000, which is half of what we were entitled to.

"That money could have gone a long way in assisting the club.

"What is disturbing is that as Highlanders, we continue engaging our fans through social media, mainstream media, at the stadium as well as roadshows to desist from acts of misconduct, but some of them are unrepentant.

"As we celebrate the festive season, on behalf of the club, I'm appealing to our fans, their families to retrospect and encourage each other against behaviour that will cost the club significant amounts next season.

"Remember, that one orange or water bottle which cost about a $1 one throws to the pitch expensively costs $2 000, so let's refrain from such acts of misconduct," said Mhlophe.

For the better part of the season Bosso fans showed exemplary behaviour. The league summoned Bosso once for a disciplinary hearing, following an incident where their fans threw missiles during the 4-0 defeat to Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on October 25.

Highlanders supporters got angry and started throwing missiles onto the pitch causing a 28-minute stoppage after Chapungu midfielder Edmore Muzanenhamo celebrated his team's opener in front of them. Mhlophe said as a club they will keep on engaging their fans, and hopes that the football authorities complement their efforts.

"As the chairman, who was chosen to represent the will of the majority Highlanders members, my duty is to supervise the secretariat and comment on policy matters.

"However, if our supporters are bleeding the club through acts of misconducts, then that becomes worrying and calls for the attention of the executive which I lead.

"We will not be dormant when a few individuals cost the club, hence our continued stance in preaching the gospel against any acts of misconduct.

"It's our hope that the PSL and other stakeholders take note of our efforts to do away with hooliganism and disturbing behaviour at stadiums," said Mhlophe.

During this year's annual general meeting in January members unanimously implored the club leadership to pursue legal action against pitch invaders and missile throwers during the team's matches.

The members said some of the hooligans are well known and had been invading the pitch willy-nilly yet the club suffered financial losses due to fines and deduction of points.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1397 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

2 hrs ago | 929 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Bus robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

6 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7546 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1784 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3022 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17240 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14705 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

20 hrs ago | 8393 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

22 hrs ago | 6156 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days