Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

by Staff reporter

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has met the Warriors' technical team and assured them of support as he continues with his charm offensive to calm nerves among some of the association's employees.The former Central Region boss who was also a member of the previous Zifa executive committee before "stepping down" early this year only to come back challenging then president Phillip Chiyangwa, assured the technical team members of head coach Sunday Chidzambwa, his assistants, Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa, goalkeepers' trainer Brenna Msiska and welfare manager Wellington Mpandare, that he has no intentions of relieving them of their duties but instead challenged them to make sure the Warriors qualify for the Total Caf African Nations finals next year."I would like to assure coach Sunday and the rest of the technical team that I will retain them in their current positions. "Their positions are safe. I was elected to develop football for the better. I have worked with the coach in the past and I know very well what he is capable of."I am encouraging you and the technical team to work hard and ensure that the Warriors qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals," said Kamambo in a communiqué released by the association's head of communications Xolisani Gwesela.The legendary Chidzambwa thanked the president on his humbleness before wishing him a successful stint as the president of Zifa, a position he will constitutionally hold for the next four years.