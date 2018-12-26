Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is expected to scale up its cost cutting measures with a five percent salary cut for Ministers as well as biometric registration of all civil servants coming into effect next week.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said all civil servants must undergo biometric registration to weed out ghost workers in the system.

Presenting the National budget last month, Prof Ncube said Government has come up with measures aimed at reducing public spending on employment costs. The measures will come into effect when the New Year starts on Tuesday.

"Mr Speaker Sir, it is critical that we reduce public spending on employment costs. As a first step, Government has decided that effective 1 January 2019, a five percent cut on basic salary, be effected for all senior positions from Principal Directors, Permanent Secretaries and their equivalents up to Deputy Ministers, Ministers and the Presidium," said Prof Ncube.

He said this would also extend to basic salaries of those in designated posts in State owned enterprises (chief executive officers, executive directors and equivalent grades) including Constitutional Commissions and grant aided institutions.

"A standardisation or alignment exercise in remuneration including benefits for Constitutional Commissions, will also be undertaken to remove inequity and disparities," said Prof Ncube.

Turning to the biometric register for civil servants in 2019, Prof Ncube said the previous civil service audits undertaken by Government pointed to the possible existence of ghost workers in the service, contributing to the burgeoning public service wage bill which accounts for over 90 percent of total revenues.

"Clearly, this goes against the thrust of re-orienting Budget expenditures towards growth enhancing and poverty reducing developmental programmes and projects through rationalisation of the Public Service Wage Bill.

"Mr Speaker Sir, to weed out these ghost workers, I propose to introduce a biometric registration of all civil servants, with effect from 1 January 2019," said Prof Ncube.

The Finance Minister said the registration process will be rigorous and will involve capturing data on Letter of Appointment, Academic and Professional Qualifications, National Identification Documents, Employment Code Numbers, and Biometric Data. He said the biometric data will involve capturing of one's unique physical attributes such as fingerprints, DNA, iris and retina pattern, using ICT.

"The above system will ensure that every person being paid by Government for services rendered is properly accounted for," said Prof Ncube.

Government has already initiated the process of retiring 3 384 youth officers from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as part of the first phase of implementing civil service reforms.

The Public Service Commission said the retirement of the youth officers was part of a number of measures that Government is implementing and these include right sizing, reassignment and restructuring of the civil service.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

2 hrs ago | 930 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bus robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

6 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7547 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1784 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3022 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17241 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14705 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

20 hrs ago | 8393 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

22 hrs ago | 6156 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days