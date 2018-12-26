Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Negotiations to reinstate suspended junior doctors are ongoing as government works to find an amicable solution to end the impasse.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obediah Moyo says his ministry, the Health Service Board (HSB), consultants and senior registrars have been in dialogue with regards to the issue of suspended junior doctors and a bipartite meeting has been scheduled for next week Monday.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Medical Association held a media briefing this Friday amid calls for the disagreeing parties to dialogue which is key in resolving the impasse between doctors who have withdrawn their services and their employer, the HSB.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Secretary General Dr Anele Bhebhe welcomed the intervention by the consultants.

On Thursday, Acting President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga toured Natpharm as well as Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to get a clearer situation of events on the ground.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1384 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

1 hr ago | 525 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

2 hrs ago | 917 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bus robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7543 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1784 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3021 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17222 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14704 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

20 hrs ago | 8390 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

22 hrs ago | 6152 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days