Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Negotiations to reinstate suspended junior doctors are ongoing as government works to find an amicable solution to end the impasse.Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obediah Moyo says his ministry, the Health Service Board (HSB), consultants and senior registrars have been in dialogue with regards to the issue of suspended junior doctors and a bipartite meeting has been scheduled for next week Monday.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Medical Association held a media briefing this Friday amid calls for the disagreeing parties to dialogue which is key in resolving the impasse between doctors who have withdrawn their services and their employer, the HSB.Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Secretary General Dr Anele Bhebhe welcomed the intervention by the consultants.On Thursday, Acting President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga toured Natpharm as well as Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to get a clearer situation of events on the ground.