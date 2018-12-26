2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two police detectives from Minerals Unit have appeared before Zvishavane resident magistrate Shepherd Munjanja in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Carmlak Mine earlier this month.The two detectives Moses Karumbidza, 30, and Isaac Kawundura, 33, were arraigned together with six other suspects in connection with the Carmlak Mine robbery case which saw mine owners losing valuables, unquantified gold and cash.It is the state's case that on 25th of December 2018 at around 1300 hours, the first accused was caught in possession of a Vivo X21 cellphone which had been stolen during the robbery.The first accused also made indications at the scene and the recovered property was positively identified by the complainant.He (first accused) then implicated seven other suspects who include two detectives from the Minerals Unit.It is alleged that the 16 member gang, disguised as police officers, went to Mimosa turn off in the town, fired shots and force marched security details at Carmlak Mine to the mill.During their numerous raids at Chinese residence, the gang vanished with cash amounting to US$8 820, $6 800 bond notes and 2 155 Chinese yuan.The eight accused were denied bail and were remanded in custody until the 11th of January 2019 by Zvishavane resident magistrate Mr Munjanja and advised to apply for bail through the High Court.Meanwhile, eight other suspected gang members are still at large.