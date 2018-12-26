Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

News / National

by Staff reportwr

A MUTARE-based gospel diva Tsitsi Goba-Kavhukatema last week dragged to court upcoming Harare-based artiste, Tinotenda Katsande for releasing her track titled "Handitongwe nedzinza" without seeking copyrights.Katsande (25) appeared before a Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of producing or recording song produced by another artiste without the authority of the owner of the copyright.The song initially appeared on Kavhukatema's album titled "Jesu arikuuya" in 2012 before Katsande allegedly reproduced it and renamed it "Handina Mweya".Kavhukatema, who has been one of Mutare's shining and talented gospel musicians, is currently based in Botswana.She is being represented by Zimbabwe Music Rights Association.Mr Peter Kachirika prosecuted. It is alleged that Goba tuned to Star FM where she heard Katsande being interviewed about the song by a presenter and also claiming to be the owner of the song in question titled "Handitongwe nemadzinza".The court heard that the duo go to the same church and that is where it is alleged that he heard the hit song. The court also heard that Katsande once approached Goba to do a remix of the song but the latter refused but Katsande went ahead to reproduce the song knowing-fully well that Goba had the rights to the song which is also registered with Zimura.He is set to appear again in court on January 9 2019.