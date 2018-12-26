3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three young Zimbabweans - Shantel Marekera, Itai Muzhingi and Tatenda Magetsi -will study at Oxford University next year under the 2019 Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship.The scholarship fund, which covers tuition and living expenses in Oxford, selected the three from a shortlist of eight. The other students on the shortlist considered by the Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship selection committee Wadzanayi Masiiwa (University of Zimbabwe), Katherine Brooke (Agnes Scott University – USA), Rumbidzai Jera (University of Zimbabwe), Maakwe Cumanzala (USA) and Clarety Kaseke (Bernard College University – USA).Marekera, a graduate of Arizona State University, is looking forward to studying for a BA in Jurisprudence at Oxford University."Getting a Rhodes scholarship is a chance for me to join a community of change makers and transformative leaders I have identified with for a long time. At Oxford, I will get a second BA in Jurisprudence."As the current Global Peace Ambassador for Zimbabwe, I want to help create a culture of transparency and accountability to the law as well as challenge existing back practices against women," she told the Daily News.For Muzhingi, who completed his BA in Biochemistry and Biophysics at Amherst College in the USA, the Oxford scholarship presents an opportunity for him to work towards his passion of developing vaccines for infectious diseases."I am currently making and testing innovative HIV vaccines at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. At Oxford, I hope to study Cellular and Molecular Medicine and use my skills to help revitalise the health care system in Zimbabwe,' said Muzhingi.Magetsi believes studying for an MPhi in Socio-Legal Studies at Oxford will help him accomplish his dream of empowering Zimbabwean youths."With a colleague, Jockoniah Delani, we started the Open Minds Initiative Africa (OMIA). Our mission is to create an African identity that directs the millennial to personal responsibility, achievement and innovation," said the Bindura University of Science Education graduate.National Secretary for the Rhodes scholarship in Zimbabwe, Dr. Tariro Makadzange, said very capable applicants applied this year."The quality of the applicants was strong however we would like to encourage more Zimbabweans to apply. We believe the talent in the country is remarkable and we think that this is an amazing opportunity to attend one of the top universities in the world fully funded while also meeting other peers who will become leaders in their countries."Each year about 100 Rhodes scholars from across the world are selected. Some of the notable scholars have been prime ministers or presidents in their countries including President Bill Clinton and recent prime minister of Australia and former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe Arthur Mutambara," said Makadzange.