Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Parliament has over 12-year-old debt arrears owed to regional and international parliamentarian organisations, Parliament heard recently.

This comes after Zimbabwe's national debt has remained at its peak standing at more than $18,4 billion.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has been struggling to service both external and internal debts which have wreaked havoc in the country's economy.

Zengeza West MDC legislator Job Sikhala told MPs in the National Assembly last week that Zimbabwe's parliamentarians are humiliated when they attend international platforms representing the country's Parliament due to long outstanding debts.

"Chairman, the most concerning issue why I want to contribute to this vote is that… minister, do you understand that our Parliament is a member to a number of international organisations where we participate in various activities as part and parcel of international integration.

"Our members who have been attending those meetings…chairman, come back home humiliated when Zimbabwe's membership arrears are 10 years back.

"I still remember when I went to Geneva to attend the IPU meeting with the former Speaker; the late John Landa Nkomo said Zimbabwe was among only five states that had outstanding arrears to the IPU.

"If we ask the Speaker today and his delegation to the IPU, Zimbabwe is still in arrears 12 years back. Does the minister know that?" he said.

Zimbabwe is a member state of Parliamentary Assemblies that include to Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (Sadc-PF), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), African (sub-Saharan), Caribbean and Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU) and Public Accounts Committees of African legislature (Afro PAC).

The platforms are global associations which foster international dialogue, cooperation and regional integration of national parliaments from all continents.

Member states finance the organisations, but Zimbabwe has been seemingly lagging for the past 12 years.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in response said that Zimbabwe also has other arrears with embassies which he said were due to lack of foreign currency.

"Sikhala raised similar issues on increasing the resource envelope on the role of Parliament that is correct. The issue of arrears is about the availability of foreign currency," he said.

However, some of the debts are reportedly dating back to a time when there were no foreign currency shortages.

"It is not just arrears in terms of Parliament; it is a whole lot of international arrears, including debt and the debt is being dealt with separately.

"We are also in arrears with embassies and we continue to make best effort in raising foreign currency to clear these arrears so that Sikhala and others can participate as full members of the international community without the embarrassment that they have suffered in the past," he added.

Meanwhile, organisations such as the World Bank and African development Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) have told the Zimbabwean government to clear arrears to unlock new finances which were sealed around 2000 when the country defaulted its payment.

Imports have remained higher than exports making it a difficult task to regenerate the economy and secure enough foreign currency to finance retailers as well as pay arrears to international creditors.

On the other hand State-owned enterprises are under-performing, swamped with arrears which have drained more than half a billion dollars over the last two years due to perennial loss-making.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1222 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

1 hr ago | 457 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

1 hr ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

1 hr ago | 532 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Bus robber arrested

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

1 hr ago | 130 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7504 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

10 hrs ago | 1783 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3000 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17009 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14634 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

19 hrs ago | 8349 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

21 hrs ago | 6117 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4048 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days