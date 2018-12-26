Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC youth assembly chairperson Happymore "Bvondo" Chidziva said he will not seek re-election at the opposition party's congress next year adding that he wants to pass the baton to the next generation.

As the vibrant opposition leader celebrated his 38th birthday, Bvondo pointed out how dedicated he has been as a leader from the onset and said he will continue the party's struggle under whichever post he will be allocated.

"This is my last term as the commander of this movement's youth assembly, next year at congress I am passing the baton to a new generation. Nonetheless, I will remain youthful in mind and deeds and will carry on with the struggle at a position which the assembly will deploy me."

"I acknowledge that I have not given much attention to my family and friends because I was called to serve the country. From the day I accepted to serve in the fight against dictatorship in our quest for change, I ceased to be a Chidziva son alone," he said.

The Highfield West Member of Parliament (MP) also expressed gratitude to his colleagues appreciating how they stood by him throughout his journey as a youth leader.

"To the MDC youth assembly, I am extremely thankful to you my dear comrades. If it wasn't because of you, I would be struggling to serve. I am happy and able to execute my responsibilities for I have comfort in your company.

"You have been great players and due to your great effort we managed to transform the political landscape of our country. When many thought the young cannot lead, we managed to position our generation as a darling of the nation," he added.

After the August 1 post-election violence the adamant leader told the Daily News that he is always determined to lead protests from the front adding that they cannot continue to be victims of rigged elections.

The youth leader accused the ruling Zanu-PF and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of rigging elections as he also claimed that MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa had won

"Our fight is justified. It's a fight for a new order. Let them kill the 2,6 million who voted for Chamisa. We are going to sleep on their doorsteps until we reclaim our victory. Only cowards will support the so-called (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa's victory," Chidziva said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1369 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

1 hr ago | 902 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Bus robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7535 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3019 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17192 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14694 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

20 hrs ago | 8383 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

22 hrs ago | 6152 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4053 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days