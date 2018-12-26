Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Energy Mutodi has rubbished claims by Nelson Chamisa that he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa last week to seek help from SA to break Zimbabwe's political and economic impasse.

Mutodi said SA ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete had said he was not aware of any meeting Chamisa had with Ramaphosa ostensibly to seek his help to mediate in talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stem Zimbabwe's worsening economic crisis.

Economic conditions have deteriorated since July's contentious election won by Mnangagwa, as world powers keep their distance.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, the main opposition party in the former British colony, has been pushing for a "transitional authority" to "move the country forward". Mnangagwa has outrightly rejected this.

"I've spoken to the SA Ambassador to Zimbabwe Cde Mphakama Mbete & he has said he is not aware of any official meeting between President Cyril Ramaposa & opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. The SA gvt is fully behind President Mnangagwa & will not waste time entertaining MDC," Mutodi said on microblogging site Twitter last night.

In a message he posted on Twitter this week, Chamisa said he had sought assistance from Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's challenges.

"A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother and fountain of wisdom the president of the republic of South Africa His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the well being of the people of Zim," Chamisa tweeted.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume was quoted saying the meeting sought to reach out to Mnangagwa.

"The economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe is worsening and what is important is that this affects our neighbouring countries, particularly South Africa. We feel that Zimbabwe is becoming a regional security threat because of the failure by Mnangagwa's government to solve the political stalemate over his illegitimacy.

"The economic crisis has the effect of causing a burden to South Africa owing to the exodus of people that are fleeing the worsening economy. Mnangagwa has refused to listen to our concerns, so we felt it was better for us to meet President Ramaphosa to listen to our concerns and also to relay our message to Mnangagwa.

"The people of Zimbabwe continue to suffer, and as a party that was voted for by millions of people we will do what we can to offer solutions."

Mafume said the meeting also centred on the recently completed commission of inquiry into post-election violence that killed six people, which concluded that Zimbabwean military's use of live bullets to put down post-election violence was "disproportionate and unjustified."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

1 hr ago | 1370 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

1 hr ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Bus robber arrested

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musician taken to court for 'stealing' song

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

2 detectives arraigned in mine robbery case

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chiwenga committed to ending impasse with doctors

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Bulawayo residents' chastise city fathers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man fined for bashing wife over 'affair'

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mthuli Ncube belt tightening measures come into effect next week

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Businesswoman fined for failure to secure firearm

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Kamambo assures Warriors technical team

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Unruly fans cost Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bodies found floating in dams

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

A Christmas break from 'selling sex'

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bus firms slash fares

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwean doctor struck off in UK for lying

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa to commission $62m Unki processing plant

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fiscals hindering sports growth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Police lament prevalence of murder cases

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Government gets serious on road system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Light imminent for Zim

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Democrat or Closet Dictator

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

10 hrs ago | 7536 Views

New Year resolution

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

11 hrs ago | 3019 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 17194 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

19 hrs ago | 14695 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

20 hrs ago | 8384 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

22 hrs ago | 6152 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

22 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

22 hrs ago | 4053 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days