Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The European Union says it is concerned by events happening in the MDCT in the Alliance since the departure of its founding President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai on 14 February this year.

"Democracy, legitimacy,  respecting constitutions, the rule of law  and freedom of citizens to elect leaders of their choice without coercion are the benchmarks of modern day development and governance." said one EU diplomat assigned to Harare.
"We are concerned about the use of the youths to cause violence to opponents in the same party in order to have predetermined outcomes that do not respect the constitution. The MDC T part of the Alliance has an opportune time come February to correct the path they are currently on. We are now in constant contact with the key leaders in the party like VP Elias  Mudzuri and the Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora to hear from them on the state of the party. So far what we have is very concerning."

"We are concerned about the intra-party violence perpetrated by the youths against leaders and members perceived as enemies to an undemocratic agenda being pursued  because of their beliefs in democracy and constitutionalism. So far what is obtaining within the opposition movement is very disturbing.
Constitutionalism, rule of law and democracy must be practiced by the opposition before they are demanded from the government by the same.

The diplomat went further to say, I qoute:

"The end of Mugabe's era should now usher in a new paradigm in which every citizen is involved in the political, economic and social issues of their countries."

We have noted with great concern the way senior party members are booed by unruly youth aligned to the president with the president saying nothing to reprimand the youths. Only in February, we witnessed in dismay the then VP Khupe and SG nearly being torched  at the late icon Morgan Richard Tsvangirai's funeral."

Source - social media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

4 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

4 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

4 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

4 hrs ago | 979 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Man torches family homestead

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

17 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

20 hrs ago | 9208 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

20 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

20 hrs ago | 6242 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

20 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

20 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

20 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

20 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

20 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Bus robber arrested

20 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

20 hrs ago | 535 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

20 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

20 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

20 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

20 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

21 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

21 hrs ago | 608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days