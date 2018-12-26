Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Government will on Wednesday and Thursday recruit 3 000 teachers in a bid to improve the teacher to pupil ratio as it moves to enhance the quality of education in schools.

In a notice dated 28 December 2018 and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, the ministry announced that it would be carrying out a registration exercise for the recruitment of teachers to fill vacant posts throughout the country.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be carrying out a registration exercise for prospective teachers who will possibly fill limited vacancies that are available for the 2019 financial year. Prospective candidates can register at their nearest District Education Office from 2 January 2019 to 3 January 2019," read the notice.

The Ministry urged applicants to register at only one district upon producing their original teacher qualification certificate, birth certificate and national identification card.

In a telephone interview, Mrs Thabela confirmed that her ministry was recruiting and said they needed more teachers but were being restricted because of budgetary constraints.


"We have been allowed to recruit 3 000 teachers at the moment due to our small purse but we do need more because we have huge gaps in the system," she said.
She added that the Government has taken serious steps in addressing issues of language in line with the country's Constitution.

Mrs Thabela urged applicants for the Infant Education module to provide proof of proficiency in the local languages (especially for formerly marginalised indigenous languages) spoken in the district of choice.

"We also want teachers who are proficient in local languages because the Language Policy states that children from Early Childhood Development (ECD) up to Grade Two must be taught in their mother tongue so the teachers must be able to use the local languages spoken in that area too. The ECD level is where we need good teachers and that is where many shortages are," she said.

The ministry further warned applicants against falling prey to fraudsters that would purport to be facilitating jobs for them.

"The ministry has not employed any third party or agent to carry out the registration. The exercise is only done at District Education Offices," read the notice.

The teacher recruitment exercise is expected to play a big part in reducing the teacher to pupil ration, which had scaled up as high as 1:50 at some schools. It is also expected to improve the staffing levels especially in most remote areas of Matabeleland region and some parts of Masvingo Province.

The latest development is also in line with the country's economic blueprint, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which gives prominence to the human development agenda making education a key factor.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting, at least 3 000 teachers will get the opportunity to be employed.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

4 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

4 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

4 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Man torches family homestead

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

4 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

17 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

20 hrs ago | 9235 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

20 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

20 hrs ago | 6263 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

20 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

20 hrs ago | 3844 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

20 hrs ago | 2739 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

20 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

20 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Bus robber arrested

20 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

20 hrs ago | 537 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

20 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

20 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

20 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

21 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

21 hrs ago | 609 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days