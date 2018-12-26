Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Government will on Wednesday and Thursday recruit 3 000 teachers in a bid to improve the teacher to pupil ratio as it moves to enhance the quality of education in schools.In a notice dated 28 December 2018 and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, the ministry announced that it would be carrying out a registration exercise for the recruitment of teachers to fill vacant posts throughout the country."The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be carrying out a registration exercise for prospective teachers who will possibly fill limited vacancies that are available for the 2019 financial year. Prospective candidates can register at their nearest District Education Office from 2 January 2019 to 3 January 2019," read the notice.The Ministry urged applicants to register at only one district upon producing their original teacher qualification certificate, birth certificate and national identification card.In a telephone interview, Mrs Thabela confirmed that her ministry was recruiting and said they needed more teachers but were being restricted because of budgetary constraints."We have been allowed to recruit 3 000 teachers at the moment due to our small purse but we do need more because we have huge gaps in the system," she said.She added that the Government has taken serious steps in addressing issues of language in line with the country's Constitution.Mrs Thabela urged applicants for the Infant Education module to provide proof of proficiency in the local languages (especially for formerly marginalised indigenous languages) spoken in the district of choice."We also want teachers who are proficient in local languages because the Language Policy states that children from Early Childhood Development (ECD) up to Grade Two must be taught in their mother tongue so the teachers must be able to use the local languages spoken in that area too. The ECD level is where we need good teachers and that is where many shortages are," she said.The ministry further warned applicants against falling prey to fraudsters that would purport to be facilitating jobs for them."The ministry has not employed any third party or agent to carry out the registration. The exercise is only done at District Education Offices," read the notice.The teacher recruitment exercise is expected to play a big part in reducing the teacher to pupil ration, which had scaled up as high as 1:50 at some schools. It is also expected to improve the staffing levels especially in most remote areas of Matabeleland region and some parts of Masvingo Province.The latest development is also in line with the country's economic blueprint, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which gives prominence to the human development agenda making education a key factor.According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting, at least 3 000 teachers will get the opportunity to be employed.