Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

United Refineries gets export permit

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ONE of the country's leading cooking oil and soap manufacturers, United Refineries Limited (URL) will resume cooking oil exports to Namibia soon as it forges ahead to grow its foreign currency coffers.

URL chief executive officer Mr Busisa Moyo confirmed that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has issued the company with an export permit to export its Roil cooking oil brand to Namibia.

"We have now been given the permits we require to export to Namibia. There had been a ban of exports of cooking oil up to last month. We also have orders for Botswana and Malawi but we are awaiting permits for the same from the relevant ministries," he said.

The company was forced to halt exports around the year 2000 due to a myriad of challenges, including a downturn of the economy due to illegal economic sanctions.

However, URL recently admitted to inadequate stocks of cooking oil and laundry soap citing limited access to key raw materials due to shortage of foreign currency.

To effectively respond to the shortage in the market, the company requires up to $3 million in foreign currency.

URL, which has sustained its operations for the past 18 years through processing cooking oil and laundry bar soap, has over the past few years re-introduced and launched a number of products.

"Both the fortified mealie-meal and vegetable extract juices are performing satisfactorily and are listed with major retailers. We look forward to growing awareness for these products in the New Year," said Mr Moyo.

The company also launched its new mayonnaise line under Roil Mayonnaise brand and an olive oil brand, where olive varieties are grown in the Eastern Cape.

Three years ago the Bulawayo-based company re-introduced its three range of soaps namely Image, Vogue and Fresh Health Joy whose packaging was in­scribed in English as well as Por­tuguese specifically aimed to target Portuguese speak­ing nations.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

4 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

4 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

4 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

4 hrs ago | 977 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Man torches family homestead

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

4 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

17 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

20 hrs ago | 9204 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

20 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

20 hrs ago | 6242 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

20 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

20 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

20 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

20 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

20 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Bus robber arrested

20 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

20 hrs ago | 535 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

20 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

20 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

20 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

20 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

21 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

21 hrs ago | 608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days