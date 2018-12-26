Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man torches family homestead

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 23-year-old old Lower Gweru man torched his family homestead in a fit of rage over an undisclosed issue on Christmas Day leaving the family homeless and all property destroyed.

The man Mandumi Nhlani of Madinga Village Ward 7 in Vungu who is an artisanal miner (umakorokoza) left for a beer drink at a local watering hole and returned home where he started causing commotion threatening to beat up his family members.

National Assembly Member for Vungu Constituency Omega Sibanda told Sunday News that the incident had sent shock waves across the area as the man had not been provoked.

"He came from a drinking spree and found his grandmother, Mrs Judith Thema sitting with Ronny Nhlano, a brother to Mandumi and his heavily pregnant wife who was cooking in the kitchen. He announced that he wanted to kill people and bury them in a pit. He then picked up a small child who was near him and threatened to throw him on the ground headlong," said Sibanda.

He went on; "He then took a pot of stew that was cooking on the fireplace and spilled the contents and this is when the daughter-in-law, MaGumbo ran away and alerted a neighbour of what was happening. This is when Mandumi torched four huts at the homestead and fled."

Local village boys followed in hot pursuit and only managed to overpower him by cutting off a chunk of flesh from his leg so as to prevent him from attacking people as he was uncontrollable and violent during that time.

The four huts were razed to the ground and all property was destroyed including Presidential Inputs like seed and fertiliser, birth certificates, National Identity documents and also all the clothes and accessories for the unborn baby.

Sibanda said he had to source food from the District Administrators office to assist the big family which was currently housed by Zanu-PF member for the Women's League in that area, Mrs Rebecca Sibanda-Dube. He is also appealing to those who can assist to help with clothes and toiletries as the family was left with the clothes they were wearing.

Sibanda bemoaned the high rate of crime in his constituency saying the youth need to be productive in order to avoid engaging in criminal activities.

Sibanda urged the Vungu Rural District Council to take serious considerations when issuing liquor licences as some businesspeople were selling alcohol to minors.

"Adults can drink, we do not mind but it becomes a challenge when we see 10-year-olds being allowed to buy and consume alcohol by the operators. Again we find bottle stores opened as early as 6am to 2am the next day, the operating times must be revised and stuck to," he pleaded.

The MP further said it was important to ensure that people do not carry machetes, knobkerries and knives when they move around as they then use them to commit heinous crimes.

Sibanda also said many youths were committing suicide and murder very often which he said was worrying as they are spending a lot of time attending to funerals of the very young instead of focusing on developmental issues.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

4 hrs ago | 2286 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

4 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

4 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

4 hrs ago | 977 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

4 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

17 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

20 hrs ago | 9203 Views

Chamisa-Ramaphosa talks rubbished

20 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Chiwenga 'misled' on doctors' issue

20 hrs ago | 6241 Views

Mnangagwa goes on leave

20 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Dogs bite thief's privates

20 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Chamisa ally won't seek re-election

20 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Zimbabwe MPs humiliated overseas over govt debt

20 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

20 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Bus robber arrested

20 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Mliswa defends Zimbabwe MPs 'greedy' demands

20 hrs ago | 535 Views

Wheels come off Zimbabwe health sector

20 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Zimbabwe is a sick nation'

20 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader targets Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa wants levies, taxes harmonised

20 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis persists

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa govt gets stick for being insensitive, cruel to plight of the sick

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Killer T demands exclusion from awards

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

3 Zimbabweans off to Oxford University

20 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mutodi attacks Mutsvangwa

21 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Woman axes hubby to death

21 hrs ago | 608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days