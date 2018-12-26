Theft at Bosso offices

News / National

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube reportedly lost R20 000 he had left at the club offices over the Christmas holiday.The club's head of secretariat had reportedly left over R30 200 in a laptop bag last week before office staff closed for the holidays and discovered the theft on Friday, resulting in him reporting the matter to the police on the same day.Sources at the club said the stolen amount did not belong to Highlanders but was instead Dube's personal funds."He told us he left the money as they were closing for the festive season last week and discovered the theft on return on Friday and he made a report to the police on the same day."It is suspected it could have been an inside job and whoever stole the money is someone with access to the offices as there was no break-in or signs of forced entry into the offices. Unfortunately the laptop bag was not in a secure place such as a safe or lockable storage place," said the source.Bulawayo police spokesman Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed a report had been made at Bulawayo Central Police Station about the theft adding it is suspected the money was stolen between 22 and 28 December.She said no arrests had been made yet and police were still conducting their investigations. Chief Insp Simango appealed to members of the public not to keep large sums of money in laptop bags."We are appealing to members of the public not to keep large sums of money in laptop bags. We would not expect a chief executive officer to leave such a huge amount in a laptop bag and unsecured."It is also important that people shouldn't go about revealing they are in possession of huge amounts of cash because it seems whoever stole the money knew there was cash in that bag as no other item was stolen. If you are in possession of cash it would be best to keep it to yourself," she said.Dube declined to comment on the matter saying he was not ready to speak about it.