'Real' doctors give govt 48-hour ultimatum

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Senior doctors have given government a 48-hour deadline to address the striking junior and middle level doctors' grievances, noting that their suspension has only crippled the health delivery system which was already struggling.

In a statement dated December 28, the consultants and senior registrars condemned the Health Services Board (HSB)'s suspending of the striking doctors, noting that the situation at public health institutions was no longer manageable.

"As senior medical practitioners working in Public Health Institutions (consultants and senior registrars) we have noted with concern the way the protracted and on-going collective job action by the junior and middle level doctors has been handled and the impact this has had on patients, community and the profession," read the statement.

The senior doctors said juniors were key players in the health delivery system and cannot be side-lined.

"Health service units work as teams therefore the absence of junior and middle level doctors and any other members of the team critically compromises all aspects of health service delivery to patients, their communities and the public at large," said the senior doctors.

"Therefore we are urging the HSB to resolve this impasse in the next 48 hours. Consultants have been working very hard under these very difficult circumstances and we will not be able to continue beyond the stated time period."


Source - dailynews

