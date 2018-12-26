Luxury boutique hotel opens in Victoria Falls

News / National

A brand new luxury boutique hotel will open its doors to the discerning international traveller in the resort town of Victoria Falls next year.Mbano Manor Hotel will bring a unique bespoke experience to global, high-end tourists visiting Victoria Falls.The 19 all-suite luxury boutique hotel is situated within close proximity of the wonderous Falls and will feature an untampered nature experience.The foreseen rate will be from US$800 per person per night sharing, for full board (including accommodation, meals, beverage and transfers).Mati Nyazema, the driving force behind Mbano Manor Hotel, says the hotel will meet the needs of high-end clients visiting Southern and East Africa."South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania have attracted high-end clients to their top hotels and exclusive game lodges. Zimbabwe in particular is poised to take its natural share of this high-end market and Mbano Manor Hotel is the ideal product for a renewed travel experience, and attract foreign investment in Zimbabwe."We have seen some constructive moves made by Africa's travel and tourism industry this year. One is the creation of the African Tourism Board to encourage greater industry collaboration to boost the number of international tourists visiting Africa," says Nyazema."I think we all see that there is real potential to grow the number of visitors to Africa from the reported 62 million in 2017. After all, Africa is home to some of the world's most spectacular natural wonders."Recent political and economic developments have renewed interest in Zimbabwe as a tourist destination.The first half of 2018 reported 21 percent growth in the local tourism sector in Zimbabwe.A number of hotels in Victoria Falls reported record occupancies in August 2018, contributed largely by the newly built Victoria Falls International Airport and more frequent flights being added by local and international airlines."The renewed interest and optimism in Zimbabwe offer a great opportunity for investors seeking to leverage on the uncultivated luxury-tourism market within Victoria Falls.Reports have indicated that the global luxury hotels market continues to expand, characterised by high-end experiences.People are choosing to spend their money on experiences that create memories."At Mbano, we have designed our product and guest experiences to embrace the latest trends, such as responsible tourism, perceptive dining, and a simple focus on rest and a pronounced sleep experience," says Nyazema.Visitors to the majestic Victoria Falls boost the local economy and create space for new tourism products to drive more revenue into the area. Dinners at the Livingstone statue, extended night-time viewing of the wondrous Victoria Falls, night game drives in the Zambezi National Park and a new picnic site on the Zambezi River, are some experiences added to the calibre of local experiences already on offer."Attracting foreign investment to the area can provide much-needed financial support to stimulate the local travel and tourism sector, and drive job creation." Nyazema, whose doctorate research covered tourism as a social enabler, is a strong believer that travel and tourism have the potential to be used as a mechanism for social good and can play a constructive part in creating sustainable business opportunities in local communities."Travel and tourism empowers communities, it restores dignity, brings hope and enables people to build a sustainable business."A strong supporter of conserving the natural environment in Africa, Nyazema says the construction of Mbano Manor Hotel supports conservation efforts in the area."A big part of the design brief was to design an environmentally friendly luxury hotel, that respects its natural surroundings," says Nyazema."The location of Mbano Manor Hotel is significant in that we are situated between the Zambezi National Park and the Victoria Falls, in the middle of an ancient, natural teak forest," says Nyazema."Being conscious in our conservation efforts will allow a safe space for both nature and wildlife to thrive, and in turn secure visits from tourists craving Africa's natural wonders for years to come."