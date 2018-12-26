Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU demands 50% upward review of salaries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has reiterated its earlier demand for a 50 percent upward review of wages and salaries across the board to compensate for the price increases of basic commodities.

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo said the union has started a process of consultation with all its structures on the way forward.

He said so far, the consensus-building up is that workers are prepared for peaceful protests early next year to vent out their frustration.

"This action is not for workers only, this is why we are organising the communities because they are also suffering.

"We are also calling on the other likeminded organisations and people to join us.

"This is a fight by Zimbabweans against suffering. The government must listen to its citizens and if not, the ZCTU is prepared to take leadership in the fight against poverty," said Moyo.

The ZCTU secretary-general also lamented the poor pension pay-outs which, at about $60 per month, are insignificance when compared with the poverty datum Line (PDL) of
almost $500.

"There is also the issue of non-payment of wages and salaries by some companies.

"Some employers sometimes deliberately ignore directives from the National Employment Councils," said Moyo, while adding that government has a responsibility to protect the vulnerable when the market fails to regulate itself.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robert Mugabe: The second coming

2 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chiwenga now seeks talks with defiant doctors

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chief Charumbira dares Zanu-PF rivals

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary independence questioned

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Gumbura deserted by wives?

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Civil-service wide strikes against Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

Biti case brings Zimbabwe judiciary under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Luxury boutique hotel opens in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Prisons officer steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Oscar Pambuka speaks on jail experience

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death robs Zimbabwe sport

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Real' doctors give govt 48-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Malibongwe Ndlovu hospitalised at Joburg Hospital

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

I'm looking for Sindile Ncube

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Doctors' breaking point

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono: Zimbabwean Journalists are a Disaster

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

9 hrs ago | 4082 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

9 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

9 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

9 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

9 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

9 hrs ago | 946 Views

Man torches family homestead

9 hrs ago | 989 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

9 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

9 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

9 hrs ago | 743 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

9 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

10 hrs ago | 553 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

22 hrs ago | 1192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days