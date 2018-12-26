Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gumbura deserted by wives?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The wives of jailed Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura who is serving a 40-year jail term have stopped coming to court to show solidarity with their embattled husband.

Gumbura was convicted in 2014 of four counts of rape.

Last week Friday, he was back in court on allegations of attempting to escape from lawful custody and incitement in aggravating circumstances following a foiled prison break in 2015.

He is jointly charged with Blessing Chiduke, 25; Luckmore Matambanadzo, 39; Luck Mhungu, 38; Taurai Dodzo, 47; Thomas Chacha, 37; Thulani Chizema, 32; Jacob Sibanda, 28; and Elijah Vhumbunu, 38.

When Gumbura appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo to answer to the new charge none of his 11 wives were in attendance.

In the past, the wives - who are of different shapes and sizes - were quite a spectacle at the courts.

Apart from giving some useful insights into the life that Gumbura led before his incarceration, especially his love for women in their diversity, their oneness in the face of adversity gave different perspectives to the thorny issue of polygamy, religion and feminism.

In the courtroom, they would occupy more than three benches and take turns to greet their husband by waving and smiling at him.

The jailed cleric would appear in court clad in prison gear and as he sat in the dock he would smile back as if to assure his wives that the good times would roll back one day.

After court proceedings, all the 11 wives would feed journalists' curiosity by posing for group pictures just outside the court - a rare insight for those who are familiar with polygamous relationships.

It therefore came as a huge surprise when Gumbura's wives did not show up at the courts last week.

Their absence has fed the rumour mill with speculation - but for now it remains nothing but speculation.

Doomsayers suspect the jailed cleric might have been deserted by his wives.

Their minds race back to September this year when Gumbura was quoted saying he has come to terms with the fact that he may not leave prison anytime soon and has thus asked his wives not to wait for him but remarry.

Yet others say Gumbura's family decided that his wives only pay him regular visits at Chikurubi Maximum Prison to avoid creating unnecessary publicity at the courts, which could work against his efforts to fight for his freedom.

The Daily News on Sunday was unable to reach any of Gumbura's wives or relatives to find out the reasons behind their absence at the courts.

Gumbura will be back in court on January 14 for continuation of trial and it will be interesting to see if his 11 wives would be at the magistrate's court to give him moral support.

But whether they decide to cheer him up or not, it was clear from the security around Gumbura when he appeared at the courts last Friday that the polygamist is still perceived to be a dangerous criminal.

Following his foiled jail break, Gumbura and his accomplices are being accompanied to the court by a police escort.

Some of the police officers sit inside the court on guard. More than nine prison officers also stood guard on Friday last week, occupying the bench behind the area where the accused persons sat.

Because the accused persons cannot all fit in the dock, some occupied one front bench.

After court adjourned and as they engaged their legal counsel, prison officers and the police encircled Gumbura and his co-accused to ensure they do not flee.

Outside the court, more armed prison officers also stood guard.

Gumbura and his co-accused have enlisted the services of constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku following delays in their trial.

The case has been before a trial court for more than three years.

Initially, Gumbura was represented by Tapson Dzvetero while the rest of his alleged culprits were not legally represented.

A total of 23 witnesses have been lined up by the State to give evidence in the matter but so far only four witnesses have testified.

Some of the witnesses that the State is relying on include John Mutizwa who is serving 16 years for vehicle theft and Davison Mutakaya who has since finished serving his jail term.

The prison officers who testified in court on Friday last week exonerated Gumbura of any wrongdoing as they failed to link him directly to the crime.

Augustine Matare, a prison officer, said he was not sure of the role the accused persons played in the foiled prison break.

"I only saw one prisoner at the roof of the prison. This prisoner has since passed away," Matare told the court.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robert Mugabe: The second coming

2 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chiwenga now seeks talks with defiant doctors

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chief Charumbira dares Zanu-PF rivals

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary independence questioned

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Civil-service wide strikes against Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

Biti case brings Zimbabwe judiciary under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

ZCTU demands 50% upward review of salaries

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Luxury boutique hotel opens in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Prisons officer steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Oscar Pambuka speaks on jail experience

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Death robs Zimbabwe sport

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Real' doctors give govt 48-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Malibongwe Ndlovu hospitalised at Joburg Hospital

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

I'm looking for Sindile Ncube

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Doctors' breaking point

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono: Zimbabwean Journalists are a Disaster

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

9 hrs ago | 4082 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

9 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

9 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

9 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

9 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

9 hrs ago | 946 Views

Man torches family homestead

9 hrs ago | 989 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

9 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

9 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

9 hrs ago | 743 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

9 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

10 hrs ago | 553 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

22 hrs ago | 1192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days