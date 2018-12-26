Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dzamara speaks on War veterans

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Activist Patson Dzamara has called up the generation of war veterans running the affairs of the country to retire and let a young people take over the positions.
"The bunch of liberators has overstayed its welcome. They have reached and expended their zenith. We will not move forward with them presiding over our affairs." Dzamara said. "They must now rest and allow a fresh breed to lead us into our future."
He also called for the opposition to respect the role played by the war veterans in liberating the country, saying although they have failed to lead the country, their contribution must never be undermined.
"Our war veterans have oftentimes radiated kindergarten misdemeanours and a stinking sense of entitlement. Notwithstanding how dismally that bunch has failed to lead us towards development and emancipation, their role in liberating us from colonial rule must never be taken for granted.
"It is therefore imperative for the opposition to locate its mandate and agenda within that context. The agenda can never be about driving people back to colonialism, we have crossed that bridge. It is about building towards tangible development and real emancipation of all citizens."
War veterans recently demonstrated against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Deputy Defense minister  Victor Matemadanda calling for the government to give them more money and to relook into their affairs.
They also blasted Matemadanda calling him a few war veteran who never went to war but was a taxi driver in Zambia.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines start

22 mins ago | 2314 Views

Brutality under Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Robert Mugabe: The second coming

15 hrs ago | 18645 Views

Chiwenga now seeks talks with defiant doctors

15 hrs ago | 5312 Views

Chief Charumbira dares Zanu-PF rivals

15 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary independence questioned

15 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Gumbura deserted by wives?

15 hrs ago | 6241 Views

Civil-service wide strikes against Mnangagwa's govt

15 hrs ago | 3928 Views

Biti case brings Zimbabwe judiciary under spotlight

15 hrs ago | 2180 Views

ZCTU demands 50% upward review of salaries

15 hrs ago | 583 Views

Luxury boutique hotel opens in Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Prisons officer steals groceries

15 hrs ago | 565 Views

Oscar Pambuka speaks on jail experience

15 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Death robs Zimbabwe sport

16 hrs ago | 930 Views

'Real' doctors give govt 48-hour ultimatum

16 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Malibongwe Ndlovu hospitalised at Joburg Hospital

16 hrs ago | 1998 Views

I'm looking for Sindile Ncube

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Doctors' breaking point

16 hrs ago | 691 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono: Zimbabwean Journalists are a Disaster

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

23 hrs ago | 4856 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

23 hrs ago | 6655 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

23 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

23 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

23 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Man torches family homestead

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

23 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

23 hrs ago | 183 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

23 hrs ago | 381 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

23 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

23 hrs ago | 1260 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

23 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

23 hrs ago | 344 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

23 hrs ago | 442 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

23 hrs ago | 581 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

23 hrs ago | 660 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

23 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

23 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

23 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

24 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

24 hrs ago | 730 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

24 hrs ago | 307 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days