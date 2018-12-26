Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

A new year's resolution

by Mike Tawanda
2 hrs ago | Views
As we enter the final hours on 2018 and the clock ticks towards midnight, it will bring to a close a pivotal year in Zimbabwe's history.

A year of change and progress no doubt, but also a year of pain for many, as the sad reality of our situation hit home.

But for me, the biggest sadness of 2018 has been the lack of unity from amongst Zimbabweans, and in particular, the constant negativity. For while I understand the frustration with our economic situation, I cannot comprehend the bitterness and vitriol that many are directing at Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Because for the first time in a generation, I believe that we have leaders who both care about improving the situation, and have the economic knowledge and to do so. For too long our economy was run by those who either didn't care, or didn't understand, but no longer.

Mthuli has a plan, and is sticking to it. And you know what, it is beginning to work.

We all know that one of the biggest challenges we face is the huge budget deficit. Government simply has no money, and even less foreign currency. Without this, how can we hope to rescue the economy?

In response, they set about balancing the budget. No easy task. They worked on the principle of spending less and collecting more. The most controversial measure was the 2% transaction tax, which we can all agree was not easy to stomach.

But a few months later, just look at the results. For the first time, in October there was a budget surplus of $29m, a huge step. And over the past few month, tax revenue has increased hugely, surpassing even the most ambitious projections. In October, we collected 35% ($117m) more than expected; in November it was 47% ($160m) more than expected; and in December it was 43% (almost $200m).

So in total, in three months government hoped to collect $1.13 billion. In reality, it collected $1.579 billion – almost $500 million more!

We know that for now these are just figures. They don't make it easier for us to feed our families, to buy fuel, or to buy Christmas presents for our kids. But they do show that the plan is working. The ‘tough medicine' we keep being told about is beginning to have an impact.

The New Year is a time for reflection, and in particular, to understand what we can do better.

I believe that as a society, our new year's resolution must be to tone down the negativity. To accept that we are in a process of rebuilding, and that the constant sniping at our Finance Minister does not help anyone. To understand that in economics, mood is everything, and that our negative mood makes it more difficult for our economy to recover. We are a part of this economy, and we can make a difference. We can make things better, not worse. Easier, not harder.

To paraphrase the famous First World War poster, "Zimbabweans, your country needs YOU!"

Source - Mike Tawanda

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Champions League round of 16 draw

35 mins ago | 72 Views

English Premier league title race

42 mins ago | 124 Views

Opposition should not politicise doctors' concerns

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe leaders spilled too much blood - country can never be blessed!

4 hrs ago | 2163 Views

The difference between Rhodesians and Zimbabweans is on the love for their country

4 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines start

5 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Brutality under Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Dzamara speaks on War veterans

7 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Robert Mugabe: The second coming

20 hrs ago | 24470 Views

Chiwenga now seeks talks with defiant doctors

20 hrs ago | 6217 Views

Chief Charumbira dares Zanu-PF rivals

20 hrs ago | 3333 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary independence questioned

20 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbura deserted by wives?

20 hrs ago | 7276 Views

Civil-service wide strikes against Mnangagwa's govt

20 hrs ago | 4521 Views

Biti case brings Zimbabwe judiciary under spotlight

20 hrs ago | 2450 Views

ZCTU demands 50% upward review of salaries

20 hrs ago | 832 Views

Luxury boutique hotel opens in Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Prisons officer steals groceries

20 hrs ago | 731 Views

Oscar Pambuka speaks on jail experience

20 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Death robs Zimbabwe sport

20 hrs ago | 1159 Views

'Real' doctors give govt 48-hour ultimatum

20 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Malibongwe Ndlovu hospitalised at Joburg Hospital

20 hrs ago | 2444 Views

I'm looking for Sindile Ncube

20 hrs ago | 596 Views

Doctors' breaking point

20 hrs ago | 824 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono: Zimbabwean Journalists are a Disaster

20 hrs ago | 413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days