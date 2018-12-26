Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man fatally assaults son over cellphone

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
THE courts will not be lenient with people who drink and engage in domestic violence which result in unnecessary deaths, Mutare High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera has said.

Justice Mwayera said the courts will not treat such perpetrators with "kid gloves" since domestic violence was rampant and on the increase.

She said this recently while passing judgment in a matter in which a 79-year-old man, Saini Asidi, was brought to court along with his son, Robson Chilanga (49), on charges of fatally assaulting his other son over a cellphone.

Asidi and Chilanga were each jailed for four years after being convicted of culpable homicide.

Justice Mwayera had initially sentenced the two to six years in prison before setting aside two years of each sentence on condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

"Domestic violence is rampant and cases occasioning loss of the God-given and constitutionally provided right to life are on the increase," she said.

"The court will surely not treat with kid gloves people who voluntarily imbibe liquor and in a drunken stupor act irresponsibly causing loss of life. The accused mercilessly assaulted the deceased in the presence of his juvenile daughter," said Justice Mwayera.

Asidi and his son Chilanga are said to have assaulted the now deceased in the presence of his 16-year-old daughter, who was said to have tried in vain to restrain the two.



Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Councillors demand $25 000 in allowances

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe army chopper in forced landing

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa bombing victims send SOS

11 mins ago | 49 Views

Miss Africa 2018's hair catches fire as she is crowned

12 mins ago | 26 Views

Fuel shortage hits small-scale miners

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Corruption worsens fuel shortages

18 mins ago | 60 Views

Second body found in Hillside Dams

35 mins ago | 178 Views

Bosso in election mode

36 mins ago | 32 Views

'Selling fuel in forex not Government policy'

36 mins ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga urges faith & patience in face of difficulties

38 mins ago | 102 Views

2 cops arrested for extorting R5,000 from illegal fuel dealer

40 mins ago | 131 Views

2 die in another New Year's eve bus accident

40 mins ago | 117 Views

High Court throws out Machaya application

41 mins ago | 80 Views

No investors for Amaveni long-distance bus terminus

43 mins ago | 51 Views

Air Zimbabwe's 'Mbuya Nehanda' grounded for maintenance

44 mins ago | 72 Views

Our journalists must up their game

48 mins ago | 23 Views

'Sanctions won't stop re-engagement'

49 mins ago | 42 Views

Corruption worsens fuel shortages

50 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimra starts forex tax collection

52 mins ago | 87 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% transaction tax starts bearing fruit

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Govt commits to clearing IATA debt

56 mins ago | 38 Views

Trust in Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Where did all the Zimbabwean man go?

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Champions League round of 16 draw

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

English Premier league title race

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

A new year's resolution

6 hrs ago | 602 Views

Opposition should not politicise doctors' concerns

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zimbabwe leaders spilled too much blood - country can never be blessed!

9 hrs ago | 3274 Views

The difference between Rhodesians and Zimbabweans is on the love for their country

9 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines start

9 hrs ago | 4658 Views

Brutality under Mnangagwa's government

11 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Dzamara speaks on War veterans

12 hrs ago | 2262 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days