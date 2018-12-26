Latest News Editor's Choice


2 cops arrested for extorting R5,000 from illegal fuel dealer

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Two police officers deployed to Beitbridge have been arrested for allegedly extorting over R5000 from a suspected illegal fuel dealer they found buying the precious liquid from a haulage truck driver recently.

Alen Mavhima (28 years) and Norest Mhere (35 years) all stationed at Beitbridge urban were dragged before Beitbridge magistrate Godswill Mavhenge who remanded them to 29 January on $300 bail pending trail.

They are being represented by Mr Jabulani Mzinyathi of Masawi and Partners.

Prosecuting Mr Jabulani Mberesi said on 22 December at around 4pm, the duo arrested one Tatenda Ncube whom they found buying fuel from a truck driver and loading in drums , near Afri Oil truck park along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road.

After the arrested the two, he said allegedly extorted R5400 and $6 (bonds notes) from the man to buy his freedom. They were then paid the money and released the man, who went on and reported the matter to the police station, resulting in the duo's arrest on the following day. The money was however not recovered.

Incidents of extortion by either attested police officers or imposters are rife in Beitbridge. Recently two Beitbridge men and a woman were on Wednesday afternoon arrested after mounting an illegal road block along the Beitbridge Masvingo road, where they posed as detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit.

Albert Bako (25), Blessing Moyo (25) and Tanaka Mino (19) we busted by alert police officers at the 70km peg near Bubi Vilage, soon after extorting R3,700 from a suspected smuggler.

Source - chronicle

