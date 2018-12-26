Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso in election mode

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago
HIGHLANDERS vice chairman Modern Ngwenya will seek another three-year mandate as the second in command at the Bulawayo giants when the club holds its elections in early February.

Ngwenya is likely to face the challenge of two other candidates, one of them a former player at the 92-year-old institution.

"My desire to finish off what we started is the reason why I want to finish my last term as vice chairman of our team Highlanders. In spite of a harsh economic climate we have managed to keep our club going and stop any increase on our debt which I believe is a plus on our side.

"There is no reason or logic to repair what is unbroken .The coming in of the new chairman Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe added value to the brand because he hit the ground running. With a fully fledged executive we did well by signing Bukhosi Sibanda, Prince Dube and Nqobizita Masuku. We are indeed in the ascendancy mode regards our road map to success," said Ngwenya who was at the helm of the club for almost a year following the suspension without trial of then chairman Peter Dube.

"It's always prudent and logical to finish whatever you start. While our efforts are collective as an executive it is important to note that I was at the helm when we mapped the current trajectory of promoting our own juniors whose DNA is black and white into the senior team, appointed the legendary coach Madinda Ndlovu and negotiated with NetOne to come on board," Ngwenya told Chronicle Sport.

Sources close to the Bulawayo giants said local farmer Longwe Ndlovu is also eyeing the same post as well as club legend Lawrence 'Lofty' Phiri who was initially linked with the chairman's and secretary general's posts in the last elections.

However following a precedent which was set by the electoral committee to disqualify Ernest Maphepha Sibanda for misappropriating club funds, one of the two aspiring candidates is also rumoured not to be in good financial standing after failing to honour a beer debt at the club house amounting to about $300.

"This was over and above what he also owes the club in unremitted replica jersey sales which the club entrusted him with," said a source.

According to the Highlanders constitution, the vice chairman is in charge of the club entities. Besides the election of the vice chairman, the treasurer's post, held by Donald Ndebele is also up for grabs. While efforts to contact Ndebele were fruitless, it is believed that he too wants another bite of the cherry.

