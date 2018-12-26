Latest News Editor's Choice


Miss Africa 2018's hair catches fire as she is crowned

by Staff reporter
Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde, won the Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant, but her crowning moment didn't go as planned when her hair caught fire onstage.

The annual pageant was held in Cross River State in Nigeria on 27 December and a video of the unfortunate moment has gone viral. The day after the pageant, the organisers of the event posted pictures of Dorcas sitting on her throne, wearing a crown, smiling.

Meanwhile, Ninja Lipsy's health is said to have deteriorated as the dancehall star spent the Christmas in hospital.

According to sources close to her, Lipsy was taken to hospital after her epilepsy condition got worse.

The source could however not reveal much detail and by the time of publishing, we were not able to ascertain which hospital she was admitted to.

In July on 2018 she for the first time revealed her struggle with Epilepsy. In a lengthy Instagram post, she told of how society had shunned her and how she had lost friends because of the disease.

"Yes I have epilepsy and I have been hiding it for a very long time because I thought it as embarrassing," she said back then.

"I have had people who left me because they too thought it was a shame to associate with someone with my condition but I have forgiven them because they don't have knowledge or understanding of what epilepsy is, they don't know what to do when one is having a seizure."


Source - online

