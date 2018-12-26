Mnangagwa bombing victims send SOS

News / National

TWO people who were injured after a Zanu-PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo was bombed weeks before the July 30 elections are appealing for assistance to settle medical bills and school fees for their children.Two people died and at least 47, including Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Zanu-PF national commissar, Engelbert Rugeje and other high-ranking government officials were injured just after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had concluded delivering his speech.In separate interviews, the women said Government is assisting them to be treated at Mpilo Central Hospital but they are asked to buy prescribed medication.Ms Nelly Moyo from Pumula South who is yet to go for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan after her leg was injured said she urgently requires US$125 to pay for that procedure to avoid amputation."I was supposed to get the scan in October and l applied for the medication money at Mhlahlandlela offices but l have not received anything yet. They told me that it will take time to get the money. If l continue delaying the scan, it means the situation worsens. I cannot raise the money," she said.Ms Moyo said she is failing to raise school fees and money for uniforms for her children who are in Form Two and Grade One as she is no longer working."I used to be a cross border trader and my business was flourishing and could sustain my family but now I am just at home. I am no longer working and cannot raise money for my kids. Prices skyrocketed and life is now difficult," she said.The Chronicle also caught up with Mrs Corine Muzokera at her home in Bulawayo's Mpopoma Suburb who was wounded on her left leg and is no longer able to walk.Mrs Muzokera, who was a vendor before the bombing incident, said she requires money to undergo an X-ray on February 2 next year as she no longer works."We have not received any assistance yet, there is a well-wisher who sometimes assists me. We sent application letters to Mhlahlandlela offices in the city centre but we have not received any help yet," she said.She said she is failing to pay school fees and buy school uniforms for her Form Three daughter."As you see l am seated here and since July that has been my life. I cannot move nor do anything that's why l took my young sister to help us with home chores. I do not have any means to raise school fees for my children and buy school uniforms for the new term," she said.