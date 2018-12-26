Zimbabwe army chopper in forced landing

News / National

by Staff reporter

An Alouette III helicopter carrying Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Mr Martin Rushwaya force-landed in Gutu on Saturday after developing a mechanical fault.No one was injured in the incident although the helicopter damaged its wheels and propellers. The incident occurred near Ranga school while the helicopter was headed for Harare from Gutu. Details were still sketchy yesterday and investigations are underway.Acting Provincial Administrator for Masvingo province Mr Roy Hove told the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that the helicopter developed a fault while airborne.Mr Hove said the pilot managed to control the aircraft before landing. In an interview yesterday Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson, Colonel Overson Mugwisi confirmed the incident."Yes I have heard about the incident. I am still trying to get a full briefing on what transpired from our people on the ground," said Col Mugwisi.The incident comes barely a month after five people - three Finnish and two Zimbabweans - died on the spot when a private plane crashed in Masvingo last month.The plane, which was en-route to Victoria Falls from Buffalo Range Aerodrome in Chiredzi, crashed at Chamanjirenji Hills near the Tokwane-Ngundu area close to Renco Mine.