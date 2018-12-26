Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Law society raises bar for newly qualified advocates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has started enforcing regulations to ensure that all lawyers undergo compulsory pupilage before practising on their own, with the bar being raised for one to practise as an advocate.
The LSZ also quashed reports that some prominent advocates such as Nelson Chamisa and Thabani Mpofu would be stripped of their titles under the new requirement.

According to the new regulations, all graduate lawyers must undergo mandatory post-graduate experience, which is known as pupilage, under a practising lawyer or law firm before they are issued with a practising certificate (PC) or recognised as advocates. There were some media reports that development could affect prominent lawyers who are now advocates but did not undergo pupilage.

In a circular issued last week, LSZ executive secretary Mr Edward Mapara said the developments are in line with the law.

"Members are hereby reminded that post registration compulsory pupilage is a legal requirement put in place through SI 137 OF 1999 and which was brought into effect by GN45/2013. For pupilage to be acceptable it has to be undertaken under an approved principal. One has to attend seminars /courses offered by Council for Legal Education or by the law society with the permission of the Council for Legal Education. One has to write and pass exams offered by Council for Legal Education or the Law Society as the case maybe," said Mr Mapara in the circular.

He said those who choose to be advocates without having completed their pupilage as required by law will not be issued with practising certificates.

"The period spent under advocates will not be considered in the reckoning years of pupilage. Secondment of pupils to the Chambers by law firms has also been stopped," said Mr Mapara.

In an interview, LSZ president Mr Misheck Hogwe said the new requirement was meant to improve the standards of the profession.

"What council did was to simply say going forward we have to make sure that all lawyers undergo compulsory pupilage in terms of the law. That position is not targeted at any particular lawyer. It's a statutory requirement which we are simply enforcing in the interest of standards in the profession. In other words when a law graduate joins the profession, before they can become a principal or entitled to practise on their own they need to undergo compulsory pupilage," said Mr Hogwe.

He said all law graduates must undergo the pupilage even as they choose to specialise to become advocates.

"Practising as an advocate is some form of specialisation and they are to a larger extent litigation lawyers. So for one to decide to specialise they have to go through the compulsory pupilage first then they can decide whatever they want to do whether they want to operate as advocates or anything else but that will be after completing compulsory pupilage," he said.

"There is a story that I've seen on social media which is very mischievous. No comment was sought from us and the Law Society council has not made any resolution that it restricts Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Hashiti of their advocacy. That is not going to happen and council has never intended to do that in the first place," he said.

"If we wanted to deal with Chamisa, Hashiti and Mpofu we could not have sent a circular, we could have dealt with them direct. That circular has no name that is somebody that is trying to be overly mischievous."

Mr Hogwe said practising advocates will not be affected as the law does not apply in retrospect. He said in the first place the LSZ should have made sure that at the beginning those advocates went through pupilage first.

"We have lawyers who went straight to the chambers and the law society issued them with practising certificates and they are practising. We cannot then turn around and say because you did not undergo compulsory pupilage we are stripping you of your right to practise as an advocate. That is untenable and that was never the position of the law society," he said.

"The fact that we did not make sure cannot be blamed on the advocates themselves."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Economy on recovery path' says Chiwenga - nonsense, not whilst vote rigging curse remains

40 mins ago | 121 Views

Gvt responds to doctors' demand for foreign currency salaries

1 hr ago | 1004 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa seriously ill?

2 hrs ago | 1651 Views

ZANU PF Youth league fight in Mutodi's corner

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

What ED and world leaders talked about 2018 did they come true?

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Mawere fight exposes rot in ZANU PF

2 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader utters vile threats

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Hexco October results out

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa want civil servants paid in hard currency

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

Zimbabwe drone operators to apply for operating licences

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Tax exemption for Chinese company

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate drops'

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Social Media the new agora

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe has great potential to prosper

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Please save our doctors

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa says, '2019 promises better fortunes'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax raises $572 million in December

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Matemadanda speaks on Mutsvangwa tiff

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Cops hunt for 'sadistic' man

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for hard 2019

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa end of year address

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Junior doctors implored to return to work

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Accident death toll rises to 5

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Granny killed over witchcraft claims

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimpost revenue dips on working capital constraints

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Massive power outage hits southern Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Tragic end to church outing

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga says, 'Zimbabwe on road to recovery'

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Revenue collections surpass $5 billion

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga, doctors in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

Madinda Ndlovu targets title

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chamisa's messy takeover and other 2018 highlights

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mthuli Ncube must resign, demand teachers

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

2018 did not inspire hope for 2019

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 5% in one month

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Councillors demand $25 000 in allowances

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe army chopper in forced landing

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa bombing victims send SOS

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Miss Africa 2018's hair catches fire as she is crowned

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Fuel shortage hits small-scale miners

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Corruption worsens fuel shortages

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Second body found in Hillside Dams

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Bosso in election mode

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Selling fuel in forex not Government policy'

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chiwenga urges faith & patience in face of difficulties

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

2 cops arrested for extorting R5,000 from illegal fuel dealer

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

2 die in another New Year's eve bus accident

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

High Court throws out Machaya application

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

No investors for Amaveni long-distance bus terminus

4 hrs ago | 91 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days