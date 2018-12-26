Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo dam levels drop 5% in one month

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WATER levels at Bulawayo's supply dams have declined by an average five percent since November.

According to the latest Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) statistics on dam levels, the city's six supply dams were at an average of 60 percent full as at December 24, down from 65 percent recorded on November 6.

Lower Ncema Dam is at 59 percent full, Umzingwane is at 38 percent, Upper Ncema is at 25 percent, while Mtshabezi Dam stands at 89 percent full. Insiza Mayfair is 68 percent full, while Inyankuni is at 64 percent.

Zinwa Acting Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa said dam levels across the country are decreasing, owing to limited rainfall activity this year.

Manyame Catchment has the highest dam level average in the country at 86, 4 percent followed by Mazowe Catchment at 80, 8 percent. Gwayi Catchment has the lowest dam level average in the country at 54, 1 percent.

"Dam levels across the country remain on a downward trajectory owing to rising temperatures, continued withdrawal of water from the dams and the absence of any meaningful inflows into the dams despite some rainfall activity experienced in some parts of the country," said Mr Shoriwa.

"However, despite these depressed dam levels, most dams still have sufficient water to meet the country's domestic and irrigation needs, thanks to the good rains received in the previous season."

Mr Shoriwa said Zinwa will continue monitoring the water situation around the country. He appealed to people to use the available water sparingly. The country is expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall this season.


Source - chronicle

