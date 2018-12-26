Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tragic end to church outing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A CHITUNGWIZA-BASED Glory Ministries church outing ended prematurely after three youths drowned in a dam, while swimming at a campsite just outside Marondera.

The police sub aqua unit yesterday morning retrieved the bodies of the youths - Kupakwashe Kanyerere (14), Makatendekaishe Saunyama (16) and Zvikomborero Rambanepasi (16), all of Chitungwiza - at Karimazondo Dam. The trio was part of the 215 members of the church led by Pride Sibiya of Zengeza in Chitungwiza.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the death yesterday.

"I confirm death by drowning of three youths who were part of congregants from a religious sect from Chitungwiza. The five youths sneaked out and went to the dam to swim when tragedy struck," he said.

According to police, on December 27, the church booked a conference at Karimazondo outdoor centre in Marondera.

On December 28, at around 4pm, five male youths allegedly sneaked out from the camp and proceeded to Karimazondo Dam without the knowledge of the elders. They reportedly started swimming in the dam and the three aged between 14 and 16 allegedly swam to the deep end.

The two surviving youths got out of the water and informed the elders of the incident. The elders rushed to the dam and managed to retrieve the body of one boy. A report was made at Marondera rural police station.

On December 29, the police Sub Aqua Unit was summoned, but failed to retrieve the bodies due to bad light.

However, the team went back to scene yesterday and retrieved the two remaining bodies.

Source - newsday

