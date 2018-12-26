Granny killed over witchcraft claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Mutawatawa have launched a manhunt for a 34-year-old man who allegedly killed his maternal grandmother accusing her of casting an evil spell on his sister, causing her not to get married.The suspect, Innocent Nyakabau of Tsiga Village, under Chief Chirinda in Maramba is currently on the run after he allegedly fatally assaulted his grandmother Stella Karidza (71).Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident."I confirm the death of a granny in Maramba after she was allegedly assaulted by her grandson over witchcraft accusations. The suspect is currently on the run and we appeal for anyone with information that might lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station," he said.According to police, on December 26, at around 9am, Nyakabau approached Karidza, who was weeding her field and allegedly accused her of bewitching his sister by casting an evil spell on her which is causing her not to get married.It is reported that, a misunderstanding arose between the two resulting in the suspect allegedly assaulting Karidza all over with a stick.The incident was witnessed by Karidza's children who rushed to the scene and restrained the two.Karidza was assisted into her kitchen hut where she allegedly died before she was ferried to hospital.The suspect reportedly fled from the homestead.A report was made at Mutawatawa police station who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Mutawatawa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.