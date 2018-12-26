Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tax exemption for Chinese company

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube said government will refund and exempt China Jiangsu International from Value added Tax (Vat) and income tax dating back to 2012.

China Jiangsu international, a Chinese company, completed the upgrading of Victoria Falls International Airport in 2016.

The Chinese company consequently won another bid to remodel the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport under a $153 million concessional loan facility from China Eximbank.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned the Chinese-funded face lift at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Vat is based on a taxpayer's consumption and every purchase while income tax levies greater taxes on higher-level earners.

In a recent Statutory Instrument 272 of 2018, Ncube alluded government will process VAT refunds and income tax exemptions exclusively for the development of Victoria Falls as claimed by China Jiangsu International.

"The refund of tax shall be made to China Jiangsu ETCC or to its agent or its contractor in respect of goods or services purchased by China Jiangsu ETCC or its agent in respect of goods or services used exclusively for the development of the Victoria Falls international Airport, the statutory Instrument read.

"The commissioner shall process and refund the amounts claimed by China Jiangsu ETCC through the normal administrative process."

He added that the exemption regulations predicated on Section 78 on the VAT Act 6 [Chapter 23:12], will be deemed to have come into effect on April 5, 2012.

"Finance and economic development minister in terms of subparagraph (f) of paragraph (3) of the third schedule to the income Tax Act [Chapter 23:06], hereby makes the following notice…

"With effect from April 5, 2012, the receipts and accruals of China Jiangsu ETCC are exempted from income tax.

"The exemption will be applicable only to receipts and accruals of China Jiangsu ETCC emanating from the Victoria Falls International Airport project."

Meanwhile Chinese investors have been trickling in the country, although many observers have been sceptical about the investments, citing resource looting allegations, externalisation and human rights violations by most Chinese investors across the African continent.

The renovations at Victoria Falls International Airport by China Jiangsu International have improved the number of tourists flocking to Victoria Falls from all over the world, as the airport can now accommodate larger planes.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Economy on recovery path' says Chiwenga - nonsense, not whilst vote rigging curse remains

37 mins ago | 112 Views

Gvt responds to doctors' demand for foreign currency salaries

1 hr ago | 984 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa seriously ill?

2 hrs ago | 1625 Views

ZANU PF Youth league fight in Mutodi's corner

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

What ED and world leaders talked about 2018 did they come true?

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Mawere fight exposes rot in ZANU PF

2 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader utters vile threats

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Hexco October results out

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa want civil servants paid in hard currency

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe drone operators to apply for operating licences

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate drops'

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Social Media the new agora

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe has great potential to prosper

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Please save our doctors

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa says, '2019 promises better fortunes'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax raises $572 million in December

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Matemadanda speaks on Mutsvangwa tiff

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Cops hunt for 'sadistic' man

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for hard 2019

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa end of year address

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Junior doctors implored to return to work

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Accident death toll rises to 5

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Granny killed over witchcraft claims

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimpost revenue dips on working capital constraints

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Massive power outage hits southern Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Tragic end to church outing

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiwenga says, 'Zimbabwe on road to recovery'

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Revenue collections surpass $5 billion

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga, doctors in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Madinda Ndlovu targets title

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chamisa's messy takeover and other 2018 highlights

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mthuli Ncube must resign, demand teachers

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

2018 did not inspire hope for 2019

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 5% in one month

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Law society raises bar for newly qualified advocates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Councillors demand $25 000 in allowances

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe army chopper in forced landing

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa bombing victims send SOS

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Miss Africa 2018's hair catches fire as she is crowned

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Fuel shortage hits small-scale miners

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Corruption worsens fuel shortages

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Second body found in Hillside Dams

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Bosso in election mode

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Selling fuel in forex not Government policy'

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chiwenga urges faith & patience in face of difficulties

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

2 cops arrested for extorting R5,000 from illegal fuel dealer

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

2 die in another New Year's eve bus accident

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

High Court throws out Machaya application

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

No investors for Amaveni long-distance bus terminus

4 hrs ago | 91 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days